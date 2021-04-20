David Coleman: The rift between princes William and Harry reminds us of the importance of nurturing strong sibling bonds

Most of us have brothers, or sisters, or both. Some will have a wonderfully close relationship with their siblings while others may have grown up and grown apart. I was struck, in the run up to the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, at how difficult it must be for William and Harry to have their sibling relationship so publicly displayed and analysed.

Considering the tragedy that occurred with the death of their mother, Princess Diana, and again the public spotlight that surrounded their grieving and their subsequent adaptation to her death, we might have expected the trauma to bring them closer. Perhaps it did at the time. Now, however, they appear to be largely estranged.

You might look at your own children, hoping that they will have a close, supportive sibling relationship. Perhaps it mirrors your own close relationship with your siblings. Perhaps, however, you fear that your children will not get on, and will not be available to each other as teenagers or adults. Maybe this mirrors your own experience.

In truth, there is no one-size-fits-all method to guarantee sibling closeness. Different children, even with similar genetics from their parents, will think, feel and act differently as they grow up. While the environment we create in our family will significantly influence them, it is not the only factor that will determine their personality as they grow.

It is also the case that different children, depending on their birth order, or the broader family circumstances (changes in job, home, illness of a parent, etc) at the time of their birth, may also have different experiences growing up in their family.

We have to remember, then, that each of our children is born with a unique temperament. Some will be outgoing, boisterous, gregarious. Others will be quieter, more solitary. Some will be quick to express their emotions, burning hot for a brief period, perhaps cooling off just as quickly. Others will be harder to read, but when they do blow, they may carry the feeling for hours or days.

Typically, that means that we often have to adjust our responses to meet their unique needs. It also means that, as siblings, they may have what we commonly term “a personality clash”. Just because children are siblings, it isn’t guarantee that they will get on. If only it did!

Managing your children’s sibling relationship may take up huge amounts of your time. Yet I would suggest that all of that investment is worth it. Once they become adults, you will have little influence on how they get on, or don’t get on. While you are actively rearing them, however, you can do your best to help them get on.

Creating circumstances where you can get your children involved in shared activities is one way to do that. You may need to be actively involved in the same activity to prevent warfare from breaking out but finding opportunities to be able to show your children that they can work successfully as a team may help them to recognise that they do have positive interactions. If they are used to working together, it can help them to foster a willingness to help each other out, rather than to feel like they must compete.

I have often written before about the concept of allowing siblings to voice their negative feelings about each other, on the basis that it isn’t until the bad feelings come out that the good feelings have a chance to get in. The more you can help your children to develop an emotional language to describe their feelings with words, the less likely those feelings will be simply acted out in conflict between them.

It might be tempting to be the referee to keep the peace, but we also have to give our children some opportunities to try to work things out between themselves. They need to develop their problem-solving skills and so we may have to give them the chance to row about something, while perhaps guiding them towards shared understanding and a willingness to compromise.

For example, you might say, “You two seem to be having trouble working this out. If you need me, then you can call me. But if you can figure it out yourselves then that is good. Can you find a way that you both win?” Sometimes the issue may get resolved easily, other times it may take several goes or a little more help from you. But whatever solution they come up with is the one you must let stick — don’t be tempted to apply your own solution later.

Your own experiences with your siblings may be foremost in your mind when dealing with your children. Can you reflect on that? Were there things that helped or hindered your relationships then, or even now? Could that learning help you in supporting your own children to relate better?

Sooner or later, in their adulthood, their sibling relationship becomes their issue to resolve or not. Hopefully they won’t be in the public eye when that time comes.