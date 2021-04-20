| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

David Coleman: The rift between princes William and Harry reminds us of the importance of nurturing strong sibling bonds

Once your children become adults, you will have little influence on how they get on. While you are actively rearing them, however, you can do your best to help them get on

Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry pictured in 2018 Expand
Try to encourage your children to participate in shared activities Expand

Close

Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry pictured in 2018

Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry pictured in 2018

Try to encourage your children to participate in shared activities

Try to encourage your children to participate in shared activities

/

Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry pictured in 2018

David Coleman Twitter Email

Most of us have brothers, or sisters, or both. Some will have a wonderfully close relationship with their siblings while others may have grown up and grown apart. I was struck, in the run up to the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, at how difficult it must be for William and Harry to have their sibling relationship so publicly displayed and analysed.

Considering the tragedy that occurred with the death of their mother, Princess Diana, and again the public spotlight that surrounded their grieving and their subsequent adaptation to her death, we might have expected the trauma to bring them closer. Perhaps it did at the time. Now, however, they appear to be largely estranged.

Most Watched

Privacy