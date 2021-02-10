David Coleman: Let's take a time-out from the naughty step

I read Chrissie Russell’s feature in last week’s paper with great interest. She was writing about the impact of harsh parenting on children on foot of a recent piece of research that showed that smacking and harsh parenting, like using time-out as a punishment, could have a long-lasting impact on children’s mental health and behaviour.

Coronavirus has meant that we are all crammed together in our homes. For some families this has been really positive, with a stronger sense of unity, connectedness and togetherness. For others, though, it has felt like a pressure cooker of competing demands, stresses and conflict.

That kind of pressure cooker environment may well lead more families to try to contain their children with punishment and, with toddlers and small children in particular, time-out is frequently the punishment of choice. Time-out was popularised back in the early to mid-noughties when Jo Frost, in her role of “supernanny”, started exhorting tired and stressed parents to put their children out onto the “naughty step”.

It didn’t matter what misbehaviour had occurred, the method of discipline always seemed to be time-out on the naughty step. Supernanny has done a huge disservice to parents with this advice. Using time-out as a punishment is rarely effective, but always has the potential to be emotionally damaging for children.

At least as far back as 2010 I was arguing against punishment time-out and pleading for a kinder, more child-focused response to their misbehaviour. It was really nice, last week, to read about research that backs up what I have always felt about the dangers of punishment time-out.

There are many situations when children may be so overwhelmed with whatever is going on that they are really distressed or angry. In those situations, it might be really helpful to have some time to be able to calm down. That is what time-out was originally intended for. When we can help children to allow the “heat of the moment” to pass, we are much more likely to be able to help them resolve whatever had been going wrong.

The assumption behind using it as a punishment, however, is that by receiving a negative consequence (having to sit out on a step) after some misbehaviour, the child will associate the consequence with the misbehaviour, and so will learn not to misbehave in order to avoid having to sit out on the step. While the underlying behavioural theory makes sense, the practical application of it in time-out is deeply flawed. For a start, for the time-out to be considered a negative consequence, it has to be unpleasant for the child.

What makes it unpleasant is the sense of rejection inherent in sending your child away, or putting them away from you, to punish them for something they did. Implied in the act of sending them to the naughty step is the message, “you are so bold that I don’t want you near me”. How horribly emotionally distressing is that for a child to experience? Moreover, a power struggle with renewed conflict often ensues which can be equally damaging.

A further emotionally traumatising aspect of punishment time-out is the use of the word “bold” or “naughty” to describe the place that the child is sent away to. Once a child is repeatedly sent to the “bold corner” or the “naughty step” they are likely to internalise a sense of being naughty or bold. Children quickly learn that “bold children” get sent to the “bold corner”. Once they begin to label themselves as bold or naughty, we can expect it to have damaging consequences for their self-esteem. Once they believe that they are bold, can they ever hope to be good? What if a child writes themselves off as “bold”, early in their life, and gives up on being good?

It is so important that parents think about the messages they are giving their children by punishing them with time-out. Are these the messages that we want to give? I don’t think they are. Most parents just want their child to stop misbehaving and start behaving better. That won’t be achieved by time-out, but it can be achieved by correcting their misbehaviour and showing them the ways that we want them to behave.

We can use distraction and humour to deflect many situations where children get overwhelmed. Sometimes we can interrupt misbehaviour, and light-heartedly redirect them towards what we actually want them to be doing. We can use empathy to help children to make better sense of, and to express, their feelings, dissipating the intensity of their frustration or anger. We can help them avoid some tantrums by scaffolding their play, giving them the helping hand they might need to start them on their way. We can show children how to share and take turns, making it less likely that fights or disagreements with siblings or friends emerge.

Discipline is about guiding children towards good behaviour, not about punishing them.