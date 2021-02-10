| -0.3°C Dublin

David Coleman: Let's take a time-out from the naughty step

Popularised by the ‘supernanny’, time-out used as punishment can have harmful long-term effects on children

Putting a child on a time-out is like telling them you don't want to be near them. Picture posed

Putting a child on a time-out is like telling them you don’t want to be near them. Picture posed

David Coleman Twitter Email

I read Chrissie Russell’s feature in last week’s paper with great interest. She was writing about the impact of harsh parenting on children on foot of a recent piece of research that showed that smacking and harsh parenting, like using time-out as a punishment, could have a long-lasting impact on children’s mental health and behaviour.

Coronavirus has meant that we are all crammed together in our homes. For some families this has been really positive, with a stronger sense of unity, connectedness and togetherness. For others, though, it has felt like a pressure cooker of competing demands, stresses and conflict.

That kind of pressure cooker environment may well lead more families to try to contain their children with punishment and, with toddlers and small children in particular, time-out is frequently the punishment of choice. Time-out was popularised back in the early to mid-noughties when Jo Frost, in her role of “supernanny”, started exhorting tired and stressed parents to put their children out onto the “naughty step”.

