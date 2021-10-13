David Coleman: Empathy is the most useful skill to help children process their bottled-up feelings

We hear a lot about the concept of children and teenagers bottling up their feelings. This typically refers to a child being unable to process their feeling and storing it away somewhere, unprocessed. Somewhere, in a child’s inner emotional world, they may end up storing a whole range of unprocessed feelings. Those feelings may appear to be gone, but in truth they are just hidden, waiting to reappear at some other time.

When a child is burdened by unprocessed or “bottled-up” feelings they can sometimes end up exploding outward in anger, with fiery, even aggressive, tantrums. For example, you may have had the experience of saying something relatively innocuous, like asking your son to pick up his schoolbag, which he flung into the middle of the hallway on his return from school. Suddenly, your son starts shouting about “all you ever do is nag me”, “I can never do anything right for you”. Depending on your subsequent response, the whole situation could escalate to a full-blown outburst from your son (or even from you!).

You may have been puzzled, thinking, ‘All I did was ask him to move his bag’ and shocked that his response seemed so out of proportion. What is likely to have happened is that he was already full of other intense feelings and your request of him was simply the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak. Your request was like lighting a match, and he had a pot of emotional fuel ready to explode. While the outburst may offer temporary relief, the feelings are all still there, just as mixed up as ever.

I often liken the experience to mixing the primary colours of paints. If you start to add red and yellow and blue together in roughly equal amounts, you will get a muddy brown or black colour. If, in your inner emotional world, you mix a range of distressing feelings, like shame, sadness, fear, disappointment, jealousy and so on, you will often get anger emerging, which is the emotional equivalent of that muddy brown or black. In the example above, it may have been that your son had a teacher, or teachers, placing demands on him through the day. Or he may have been having difficulties with his friends. Or he may have felt overloaded by homework. In other words, he is likely to have had other, pent-up feelings which he couldn’t or didn’t express earlier (mixing with other potentially negative, historical, experiences of school), that got released in response to your request. Another analogy that I find useful to explain this concept to children and teenagers, is to imagine your inner emotional world as an airing cupboard for storing towels. In the analogy, each towel in that airing cupboard represents a different feeling in response to some event or experience. So, there may be red “angry” towels, blue “sad” towels and so on. As you experience new feelings, you will just open the door quickly and throw the towel into the cupboard. Over time, those towels can fill the cupboard, such that when you try to throw a new one in, all the others come tumbling out. This is akin to a lot of pent-up feelings being expressed in a big tantrum or outburst, following a relatively small emotional trigger. So, if you are to help your child or teenager to avoid bottling up their feelings (or storing up their towels in a higgledy-piggledy mess) you need to help them process their feelings. In the towel analogy, it would be the equivalent of helping your child to look at the towels, fold them up neatly, replacing the important and necessary ones in the cupboard, and discarding the extra ones that they don’t need to hold on to. Empathy is the single most useful skill to use to help them process their feelings. Empathy requires us to put ourselves into the shoes of our children and to try to see the world as they see the world. We can then make comments to help them to identify and express their feelings. In the example above, when your son flings his bag into the hallway, a useful empathy statement might be “woah, you don’t usually fling your bag like that, I’m guessing you’ve had a bad day in school.” Or, “wow, the way you threw that bag suggests you are upset about something.” Both these statements show your son that you recognise something is up (even if you have no idea what it is) and that you are willing to try to understand what that something is. Helpfully for them, you are also guessing that they feel upset or are bothered in some way. Without this help, your son may have continued to bottle up whatever upset he was feeling. With empathy, your son may feel able to tell you about what was bothering him. At the very least then, a problem shared will be a problem halved, and the feelings don’t have to get stuck in his inner emotional world.