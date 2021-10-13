| 9.8°C Dublin

David Coleman: Empathy is the most useful skill to help children process their bottled-up feelings

When parents put themselves in their children’s shoes, they can get to the bottom of unexplained outbursts

Pent-up emotions: Children can often store feelings away and then release them at any time. Picture posed Expand

David Coleman

We hear a lot about the concept of children and teenagers bottling up their feelings. This typically refers to a child being unable to process their feeling and storing it away somewhere, unprocessed. Somewhere, in a child’s inner emotional world, they may end up storing a whole range of unprocessed feelings. Those feelings may appear to be gone, but in truth they are just hidden, waiting to reappear at some other time.

When a child is burdened by unprocessed or “bottled-up” feelings they can sometimes end up exploding outward in anger, with fiery, even aggressive, tantrums. For example, you may have had the experience of saying something relatively innocuous, like asking your son to pick up his schoolbag, which he flung into the middle of the hallway on his return from school. Suddenly, your son starts shouting about “all you ever do is nag me”, “I can never do anything right for you”. Depending on your subsequent response, the whole situation could escalate to a full-blown outburst from your son (or even from you!).

You may have been puzzled, thinking, ‘All I did was ask him to move his bag’ and shocked that his response seemed so out of proportion. What is likely to have happened is that he was already full of other intense feelings and your request of him was simply the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak. Your request was like lighting a match, and he had a pot of emotional fuel ready to explode. While the outburst may offer temporary relief, the feelings are all still there, just as mixed up as ever.

