Dads spent a lot more time with their kids during the pandemic year – and felt their parenting improved as a result

A positive to come out of the year of Covid is unprecedented extra time fathers got to spend with their children at home – and how this benefitted everyone involved

Socially and emotionally, children do better with their friends and are less likely to be in trouble at home or in school when their fathers are active in their lives Expand

David Coleman Twitter Email

It is Father’s Day on Sunday. Perhaps that means little to you, you may feel it is just another excuse for consumerism, propping up the greetings cards industry. Or perhaps it is a day where the important role that fathers play in the lives of their children is actually celebrated. Maybe it is just a day where dads are allowed to be off the hook for some of the childcare, or the household chores. Whatever the day means to you, it is a good opportunity to reflect on what fatherhood is about and to examine how fatherhood is evolving.

The overwhelming evidence from the world of psychological research suggests that fatherhood is critically important to children in supporting their balanced development. Research has looked at the involvement of fathers with their children across childhood and adolescence.

At the outset, a number of research studies have found that fathers who are nurturing, playful and involved with their infants have children with higher IQs, as well as better language and cognitive capacities. In toddlerhood, similarly, evidence shows that children with involved fathers are more academically ready for school and seem to handle stresses and frustrations associated with school better than children with less involved fathers. By the time children get to adolescence, an active and nurturing style of fathering is associated with better verbal skills, intellectual functioning and academic achievement. Socially and emotionally, children do better with their friends and are less likely to be in trouble at home or in school when their fathers are active in their lives.

