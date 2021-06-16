Socially and emotionally, children do better with their friends and are less likely to be in trouble at home or in school when their fathers are active in their lives

It is Father’s Day on Sunday. Perhaps that means little to you, you may feel it is just another excuse for consumerism, propping up the greetings cards industry. Or perhaps it is a day where the important role that fathers play in the lives of their children is actually celebrated. Maybe it is just a day where dads are allowed to be off the hook for some of the childcare, or the household chores. Whatever the day means to you, it is a good opportunity to reflect on what fatherhood is about and to examine how fatherhood is evolving.

The overwhelming evidence from the world of psychological research suggests that fatherhood is critically important to children in supporting their balanced development. Research has looked at the involvement of fathers with their children across childhood and adolescence.

At the outset, a number of research studies have found that fathers who are nurturing, playful and involved with their infants have children with higher IQs, as well as better language and cognitive capacities. In toddlerhood, similarly, evidence shows that children with involved fathers are more academically ready for school and seem to handle stresses and frustrations associated with school better than children with less involved fathers. By the time children get to adolescence, an active and nurturing style of fathering is associated with better verbal skills, intellectual functioning and academic achievement. Socially and emotionally, children do better with their friends and are less likely to be in trouble at home or in school when their fathers are active in their lives.

The nature of the way that fathers tend to be active with their children is found, most typically, to be playful and physical and this can support children to regulate their feelings and their behaviour. It seems too that fathers are more likely to promote independence and an orientation to the outside world. Fathers tend to encourage achievement, which can balance with the nurturing roles required in parenting. However, many fathers aren’t spending the time that they, or their families, would wish, interacting with their children. Research over the decades has shown that before the latter stages of the industrial revolution of the 19th century, most fathers worked close to, or even in, their family home. The industrialised 20th century accelerated the concept of the father as breadwinner, working long hours outside the home, and mother as caregiver. Research shows that from the 1970s fathers have become more involved in housework and in the care of their young children, but still mothers carried out twice as much of the childcare, on average, even if they also were working outside the home. While fathers may have aspired to greater sharing of the childcare responsibilities, it still didn’t shift quickly enough. Researchers hypothesised that it would require “something big” to alter fathers’ engagement in the workplace. There has been some recent research since the Covid-19 pandemic, that suggests that the pandemic may be the “something big” that is creating dramatic change. With many workplaces closing their doors and either relocating workers home, or making them redundant, researchers found that fathers’ involvement in childcare doubled from four hours a day to eight hours a day (mothers still shouldered more with their involvement rising above 10 hours a day). So, irrespective of the circumstances of the shift (which may have come with other financial or social stresses), there is a real opportunity for fathers to take advantage of being at home more and being more available to their children. For example, one recent UK study which surveyed over 2,000 fathers found that about two thirds of dads reported that their relationship with their children had improved during the first lockdown of 2020. About half felt more competent as a parent by the end of that lockdown, and two out of five felt that they were better able to keep calm and regulate their tempers with their children. Three out of five dads reported increased awareness of the importance of spending time with their children. There have been many commentaries in the media over the last 18 months about the potential learning we may take from our prolonged social and labour restrictions. I have heard it said many times that we need to see the positives and that some of the shifts in our sociocultural experience may actually be for our benefit. It seems that more dads being at home may be one such shift that we should be keen to hang on to. As we approach Father’s Day, we can decide that it is a genuine celebration of the role that fathers have, and use it to recognise that the more time fathers spend with their children the better. So, for all you dads reading, don’t use it as an excuse to lie-in, take it as an opportunity to engage with your family.