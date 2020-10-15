Daddy day care: Fathers’ involvement in home life reaches ‘highest levels’ during the pandemic

Over half of all fathers are spending more time doing childcare duties during the pandemic than they were before, according to the Fatherhood Institute and Nuffield Foundation.

Attendees of the ‘Engaging Dad, Supporting Dads’ webinar heard that fathers’ involvement in childcare has “reached its highest levels” in recent months.

“Research in the UK found that 58pc of fathers who lived with their children were spending more time doing childcare duties like going to the park, helping with school work and household chores,” Cassius Campbell, the lead fatherhood facilitator of the Fatherhood Institute said.

Read More

“No commuting, working from home, or not working has resulted in many dads learning much more about schooling, cooking meals, routines and day-to-day family communication.”

Of course, not all fathers have had the chance to do that, Mr Campbell pointed out.

“Men who don't live with their children, or live in rural communities, have found gaining access to their children more challenging due to social distancing protocols and mothers having control of access to the child.”

Many fathers have also found it difficult to spend time with their newborn children due to restricted access to hospital maternity wards.

Dave Saunders, CEO of From Lads to Dads, a Tallaght-based organisation to support young fathers, said it was a critical bonding time for dads.

“Everything from maternity information leaflets, to supports after babies are born, are almost exclusively geared towards mothers,” he said. “The vast majority of men find childbirth an amazing experience and closeness has long-term benefits for both dads and their children.”

However, no experience is universal, and for many fathers, their relationship with their children during lockdown has depended largely on their financial status.

“Our research has identified that dads who were able to be at home more and are more financially stable, were more able to experience additional bonding and learning time, which brought a real benefit to them and their families,” Dr Gary Barker, CEO of US-based Promundo, said.

“However, challenges arose for dads who faced money or relationship stresses – and for some families the pandemic worsened the dad’s relationships and role.”

He added that it’s more important for fathers to be present, rather than trying to be perfect or in control all of the time.

“What is critical for children is for their dads to be emotionally present, to show vulnerability and to openly discuss fears and joys.”

Read More

Online Editors