Class of 2021: Parental support is vital to make the most of grant schemes

It is a good idea for parents to familiarise themselves with the application process for the Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) grant scheme and now is the time to do it. About 44pc of students receive grants, so this affects many households.

Leaving Cert candidates are very busy now, perhaps focussing on school tests that will be used as a basis for accredited grades and/or preparing for the June exams, so may find it difficult to find time to turn their attention to the SUSI application.

But it is well worthwhile applying early (SUSI opened for applications last week) and parents can help on this front by checking out the process and gathering information on family finances that will be required. Any work completed on the application can be saved and applicants can return at a later date.

The grant is a means-tested payment designed to support students in higher or further education. SUSI processes applications in the order they arrive. Early application is advisable because not only will it mean that any payments to which a student is entitled will be available when they need them, but applicants will know in advance of college registration if they are to expect payments or fee support. This will make the transition to third level a lot easier and reduce the stress of preparing and saving for college over the summer.

CAO applicants should not wait until they receive an offer to apply and should submit their application even if they are not certain they will accept a place.

There are five sections to the SUSI application: personal details, nationality and residency, previous education and financial support received, children and dependants and income details of parents and partners. .

Applicants should work through each section slowly and carefully. They are asked to indicate where they intend to enrol next year. For this section it is sufficient to list the intention.

There are some very helpful step-by-step videos online which all applicants should take some time to watch before starting their application.

Remember it is better to ensure that the application is correct before submitting, so if applicants come across any question they are unsure of, they should log out, check their answer and log back in again later. Many questions will need parental input as they are related to income.

Once all sections have been completed, the website will generate a personalised list of any documents that will need to be forwarded to SUSI. Applicants should forward these documents when they have collected them all, and as soon as possible. SUSI reminds students to check and double check all information, especially PPS numbers and dates of births. These small mistakes lead to unnecessary delays to payments. Susi.ie



Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin