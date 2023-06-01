Chrissie Russell: No one would say ‘good for her’ if someone became a mum at 83 but the rules are different for men like Al Pacino
Women don’t often get the same treatment when they want to become a parent later in life
Chrissie Russell
I was officially a “geriatric mum" when I had my second child. As any other woman who’s dared to have a baby over the age of 35 will have found out, the medical profession considers us past our child-bearing prime by then. Geriatric in our mid-30s, ladies of “advanced maternal age”.