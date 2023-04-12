‘Children all sleeping alone in their own room is a fanciful ideal rather than reality’: Why parents should reconsider co-sleeping if it works for them

If bed-sharing with your little one works for you, why change it?

It is dangerous to bed-share with a child if the parents drink alcohol, use drugs or smoke, but these risk factors are not relevant for many parents. Photo: Picture posed/Getty Images

Dr David Coleman

One of the most common questions asked of new parents is: “Does she/he sleep through the night yet?”