‘Childcare costs are the new glass ceiling’: the women creating alternative solutions

From setting up businesses to working flexitime and even bringing their children on site, five mothers talk about the big changes they made to cut their childcare bills — and how well they worked

Schooltime schedule: Deirdre Doyle and her children, Charlie and Maggie Dodson. Photo by Gerry Mooney Expand
Vicki O'Callaghan with her daughter, Ruby. Photo by Daragh McSweeney/Provision Expand
Architect Róisín Murphy. Photo by Mark Condren Expand

Schooltime schedule: Deirdre Doyle and her children, Charlie and Maggie Dodson. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Vicki O'Callaghan with her daughter, Ruby. Photo by Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Architect Róisín Murphy. Photo by Mark Condren

Tanya Sweeney

When Karen O’Reilly was a young mum living in France, childcare bills were the last thing on her mind.

My children went through the creche scheme and everything was paid for. I didn’t have to put my hand in my pocket at all,” she says. “Your kids start at the age of two, and they can stay in there from 7am to 6pm. I was extremely lucky.”

