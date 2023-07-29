Child-free, carefree and, yes, guilt-free — the women choosing not to be mothers
Not having children is still sometimes viewed with suspicion or pity, as if it must be the result of some manner of tragedy. However, an increasing number of women are making this choice positively. Sorcha Grisewood visits an Irish group to find out why...
I don’t have time to be nervous as I’m already running a couple of minutes late to Jay Kay’s cafe in Dublin city centre. I’m meeting a group of about 14 women I’ve never met before for brunch. The group is called Sisterhood, a free-to-join meetup.com group, the only one of its kind in Ireland exclusively for childfree-by-choice women. It feels a bit like going on a blind date, except with several people rather than just one.