Birth trauma: ‘Delivering my daughter was so shocking and scary I had nightmares after it’
Research shows that about 6pc of women experience birth trauma, so why is nobody talking about it? Kayleigh Dray shares how her trauma and its aftermath affected her
It was a beautiful surprise when I found out I was pregnant, especially as doctors had warned me I’d find it difficult to conceive. A week or so after my eight-week checkup, however, I received a phone call from the hospital to tell me I’d tested positive for Group B Strep.