Bill Linnane: Why the last place for any new father is at work

As a man, I felt pretty useless in the interim, and even at the end I found myself standing there in the birthing room, apologising repeatedly whilst holding a leg up in the air, as my loved one endured the strange wonder of having a person pop out of her.

But the period that followed was a man's time to shine, where I could be the supportive, nurturing creature that all humans are meant to be. The days, weeks and months after a birth are a defining moment for any couple, and the last place any man ought to be is at work.

We had our first child while I was still in college, so paternity leave didn't come into it - I simply stopped going to lectures for a month and nobody noticed.

But when my second child was born, I was startled to discover that I was not legally entitled to any amount of paternity leave. The Irish State, in those less enlightened times - ie, 2008 - had taken the notion that only women should be entitled to paid leave after a birth, because what would men want to be at home for?

Bonding with their child? Becoming a more caring human being? Who then will work in our munitions factories and chop down our trees? Who will start all the wars?

Obviously, society has moved on at pace, and large firms in particular are grasping the notion that men are parents, too. We're not just there to pay the bills, which is great as many of us struggle to even do that.

But we are victims of our own narrative in this regard - men wrote themselves out of their role as parents, opting instead to assume the slightly less meaningful role of 'breadwinner', because who doesn't lie on their deathbed and wish they had spent more time at the office.

The lack of paternity leave is a symptom of a greater issue - the idea that men can't look after children. How many men work in your child's crèche? How would you react to a crèche with an all-male staff? Why is that concept so strange? Why did we do this to ourselves - reduce ourselves to a walk-on part in the development of human life? It is a miserable world that we have banished ourselves to.

I am never going to need paternity leave again, but I wish it had been there in my time - having to use two weeks of annual leave to spend time supporting my spouse and bonding with my child was unfair.

It all feels a little Cats in the Cradle, but now that I know there are no pregnancies in our future, I feel like I was denied what should have been my entitlement, and that all men should be encouraged through a more fair parental leave system to be at home.

I was there for our most precious moments, but other men are not so lucky, and struggle to take the time to be there when they are most needed.

It is the most important time in a person's life, and all three people, large and small, need to be there for each other as life's great adventure begins.

Indo Review