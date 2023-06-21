Bill Linnane: Sunlight triggers my daughter’s lupus — but I still can't make her wear sunblock

There’s a great scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail where two guards are standing watch outside a castle. Off in the distance they spot an approaching knight, running at them with sword unsheathed. It keeps cutting back and forth between them nonchalantly eating apples and the knight, frantically running towards them, but never getting any closer. Then suddenly he is upon them skewering them with his sword, before butchering everyone in the castle.