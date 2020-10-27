Bill Linnane: Our house looks like a theme park, but Halloween helps the time drip slowly by

Have we lost the true meaning of Samhain? A quick skim over the Wikipedia page on the ancient festival suggests that yes, we have. Perhaps it’s just as well, as much of the activities seem to be taken up with an agricultural stocktake. I did a cursory inspection of how much mince was in the freezer, just to tick the box in case my ancestors were lurking about, but apart from that, we are planning a more modern interpretation of the event. Because this is Halloween’s year — if there is any year t o hold a festival of darkness, loss, and abject terror, it is during the series of unfortunate events that has made up 2020.

In previous years the only real preparation in the run-up to October 31 would be deciding which estate to target for trick or treating. A quick skim on the property price register is all the info you need when casing a plum housing development, but you can’t focus on small estates where the residents will clearly twig that you are culchies swarming in from the hills, with little ones being herded through the town by a shadowy Fagan-like figure in a mud-caked people carrier.

You need to target those big Celtic Tiger housing estates where they named every street differently in order to dupe the buyers into thinking they were purchasing in a small exclusive development instead of a compartment in a 500-unit hive. Trick or treating in the sticks entails far too much work; where we live, ‘next door’ can mean anything between one and five kilometres, and if you rock up to a remote house after nightfall there is every chance the only treat you will get is a request to get off the property before the gardai are called, or perhaps some fireworks in the form of a shotgun blast above your head.

The kids did get to dress up for school before they broke for the midterm — but once school was over, that was it, we were alone again, stuck in the house for a week that had the temerity to add another hour in the name of daylight saving. Read More So we decided that this year, Halloween was going to be spread across the entire week of the midterm. So we went to the poundshop, which somehow is classified as an essential service, despite the fact that so much of its contents is not only not essential to daily life in a pandemic, but isn’t essential at any point in human existence. We stuffed the baskets with a smorgasbord of body parts, weapons, wigs, blood, glowsticks, sparklers, all you need from the rave to the grave. Our house now looks like a terrible theme park, and we are running through batteries at such a speed that if I could catch the Duracell Bunny I would chuck him into a Wicker Man and torch it to ensure a good harvest of AAAs. But it’s not all newfangled animatronics and accoutrements of rave culture. We are also raising the dead traditions — waterboarding children by forcing them to duck for apples; encouraging them to smack their heads into door frames playing snap apple, and forcing them to ingest a cheap tin ring or matchstick in a slice of brack . The annual viewing of The Shining , lined up for later in the week, may be postponed — a story of a family isolated in the hills, an alcoholic father who struggles to write, and a wife who wants to smash his head in with a baseball bat, well, it’s a little on the nose at the best of times. Read More Halloween has been a godsend because it has broken the monotony — during Lockdown The First we were able to lark about in the garden, or sneak off to the woods. Now it is different. This year has been exhausting, and while our ancestors used Halloween to brace themselves for the looming winter and associated hardships, we are using it as a distraction, and to celebrate the passing of another chunk of this year from hell.