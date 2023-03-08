| 5.2°C Dublin

Being an only child felt like a blessing – until I realised it wasn’t

Oliver Keens used to have an unwavering belief that being an only child was a relief, and rejected the notion of ‘only child syndrome’. But caring for an ageing parent – and having two children of his own – has made him rethink

Oliver Keens

In the days after my dad died, I noticed a woman around my age in my parent’s building on the Isle of Dogs in London (it’s the bit on the map of The Thames that looks like a testicle). She’d be wheeling her frail, elderly father into the lift; I’d be consoling my grief-stricken mother up the stairs. One afternoon, having each attended to the people who, decades before, attended to us, I saw her on the stairwell. “Only child, right?” I said. We sat, talking about the strange new realities of our lives. I definitely wanted to cry. I don’t remember if I actually did. But we hugged, then parted. I never saw her again.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a completely unwavering belief that being an only child was an awesome blessing. I’ve reassured so many people over the years who’ve chosen to be “one and done” (aka the majority of families in Europe, according to data from 2021) that their kids would turn out just fine. I was evangelical, and almost political about it. I hope it’s not snippy to say that sometimes the greatest struggle for middle-class twentysomethings in the UK is the search for a struggle itself. Mine definitely manifested around trying to convince people that only children weren’t a gaggle of catastrophic freaks sat aggressively counting all the marbles mummy gave them in a lonely, anti-social huff. It was a soft campaign, but I could still be relied upon to get comically stroppy whenever someone told me: “You don’t come across like an only child”.

