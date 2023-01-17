| 0.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Banning kids from the internet won’t protect them from the real danger

Ian Russell

My daughter Molly died after becoming trapped by an algorithm that served up distressing images – what are social media companies doing about that?

14-year-old Molly Russell who died by suicide in November 2017 after she had been viewing material on social media linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide Expand

Close

14-year-old Molly Russell who died by suicide in November 2017 after she had been viewing material on social media linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide

14-year-old Molly Russell who died by suicide in November 2017 after she had been viewing material on social media linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide

14-year-old Molly Russell who died by suicide in November 2017 after she had been viewing material on social media linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide

This week, the Online Safety Bill returns to UK parliament – a vital bill that, for various reasons, has been subject to numerous delays and setbacks.

While all legislation must undergo robust scrutiny, the narrative around free speech will no doubt dominate much of today’s discussion about online safety. If we more closely monitor online content, are we in effect stifling free speech?

Most Watched

Privacy