'Band of mothers: how Insta-mums saved my soul'

A new swell of online voices describing the chaotic, joyful, and often difficult experience of motherhood has never been more important as the pandemic adds extra stress, writes Sophie White

Writer and mother-of-three Sophie White has found support from other mums on social media to be a lifeline. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Writer and mother-of-three Sophie White has found support from other mums on social media to be a lifeline. Photo: Frank McGrath

Sophie White

It's often said that it takes a village to raise a baby but I'd wager this phrase is just as pertinent when applied to mothers: it takes a village to raise a mother. In previous years, when child-rearing was a more communal activity and many generations of a family lived close by, there was an organic structure in place to mind babies and, arguably more importantly, the mothers.

We lost this for a time in the latter half of the 20th century but thankfully we are now remaking it online. I now depend not on the kindness of strangers, but on mums on Instagram. I find there's a real sense of community among mothers online, which happily goes against the rampant "mommy wars" narrative we so often hear about.

On a bad day with my toddler, I can vent on my Stories and usually get a tsunami of responses from encouragement to advice to simply solidarity. With Instagram, I have a constantly growing tribe of women ready to reach across the virtual void to say "me too!" to everything from "I feel like the worst mum in the world today!" to "Anyone else just answer the door to the postman with one boob flopped out?".