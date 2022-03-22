| 6.3°C Dublin

Baby name remorse: ‘Every time someone said it out loud, I cringed’

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only parent who’s ended up regretting what they’ve called their offspring. But what can you actually do about it? Kirsty Blake Knox reports 

Zara Lawford with her daughter Annabelle (3) who was originally called Brooke but had her name changed. Photo: Steve Humphrey Expand
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner changed their baby's name from Wolf Expand

Zara Lawford with her daughter Annabelle (3) who was originally called Brooke but had her name changed. Photo: Steve Humphrey

Kirsty Blake Knox

Choosing the right name for your baby is high stakes stuff. And parents don’t always get it right. Let’s never forget that George Foreman decided to name his five sons George Jr, George III, George IV, George V, and George VI.

Yesterday, reality TV star and billionaire Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced a baby name retraction.

