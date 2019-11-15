Ask an expert: 'My husband and daughter fight constantly since she found out about his affair'

She’s always provoking him by making sarcastic comments or telling him to leave her alone. She can’t bear to be close to him and walks out of the kitchen if he comes in.

It doesn’t help that he argues back and gets so annoyed. When they are together, it always ends with a shouting match, which then means days of them not speaking to each other.

My husband has suggested we should think about her going to boarding school, but I feel that would be a mistake. Four years ago, he moved out for almost a year after I discovered he had a short affair with his colleague.

We went to couple therapy and worked hard to heal our marriage. My daughter was nine years old at the time and she was always such a good child. When he came back, she seemed absolutely fine. It was like nothing had changed. Back then, we told her that we needed time apart. We’ve never discussed why he left, but I suspect she has worked it out for herself.

Belinda Answers: A You and your family have been through a lot. It must have been shocking to discover your husband’s betrayal and then to have to live without him while raising your young daughter.

After working so hard to heal your marriage, it seems as if the past may be sneaking its way back into your lives. Sometimes the past returns in order to heal unresolved issues. But remember that you and your husband are no longer the same people you were back then. You have survived and thrived through the conflict.

As a child, your daughter was immersed in the family. Her daily experience was lived in, but never reflected upon — which means she never had to establish a separate identity.

As a child, she was probably felt she had to be ‘good’ in order to gain approval and to keep the peace.

Now that she is 15, she is in the process of defining a new self and moving away from the influence of her family. This moving away can become highly problematic for some teenagers. Interactions with parents that had been familiar and routine can now become fraught and highly charged.

If your daughter is aware of her father’s infidelity, she may be feeling extremely fragile around him.

Although it sounds counter-intuitive, her anger protects her from falling apart. For many adolescents, being angry provides a solidity when they feel most vulnerable — at least when they are angry, they have a voice.

Can you imagine how overwhelmed and confused she must be, knowing that her father was unfaithful to her mother?

All teenagers feel repulsed at the thought of their parents being sexual. Your daughter has to consider that, not only was her father sexual with someone else, but he also betrayed her mother. Then he abandoned his daughter and his family. She may also worry that members in her community may know about your family’s history.

Communication

This is too much baggage for any teenager to carry. It’s time to sit down and openly communicate about the past. It would be best to do this with a family therapist or an adolescent specialist so that they can support you and your daughter. Then, you and your husband can gently explore what she does remember about the past.

As she may be over-protective towards you, this will also give you a chance to show her that you are not a victim; that all relationships go through difficult times and that you and her father have moved on and grown from this. She will realise that you love her father and that you made a decision to work out your differences and to trust each other again. This would model for her how relationships are not all instantly perfect and that there needs to be communication in order for them to grow.

Your daughter may not be aware of her parents’ troubled past. She may be rejecting her father in order to define her own emerging sexuality. A daughter’s first love affair is usually with her father. She may need to reject him as she experiments with her own emerging sexuality.

Either way, your husband is failing to support his daughter. He is making things much harder by acting like a teenager himself. He needs to figure out what gets triggered inside him when she rejects him. He may still be carrying guilt for his infidelity and wants the problem packed away by sending her off to boarding school.

Turning his daughter into the ‘problem child’ will only make her feel more confused, angry and vulnerable. He needs to learn to listen more and to try to see things from her perspective. Otherwise, his over-reactivity and silent treatment may completely damage their connection.

I have known teenagers at this age who have completely cut off all relationship with a parent for many years. Remind him that he is her male role model and that comes with a responsibility to act in an appropriate way. Talk to him about how, as a father, all her future relationships and her behaviour within them, will be influenced by how he behaves. That the better a man he can be, the better a partner she will be attracted to. He needs to work at befriending her, instead of lighting a match to her teenage brain.

I hope that by opening up communication, you will discover what’s really going on with your daughter. As long as she feels supported and understood, she can begin to develop her own identity without needing to become enraged and rejected.





Online Editors