As parents, it’s time we fixed our troubled relationship with alcohol

Every so often I come across random bits of interesting trivia online. Sometimes it brings me down a rabbit hole, with those devious internet algorithms triggering my serotonin release for more of the same, and like many of us I’ll get lost with further videos or “suggestions” that appear equally interesting, but just soak up precious time.

However, the other week I came across the fact that the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018 is about to have a further element enacted this week. Friday, November 12 is the date for the commencement of Section 15 of the Act which provides for the banning of alcohol advertising at, and alcohol sponsorship of, sporting events. This discovery brought me down an entirely different avenue of internet exploration.

Children and teenagers are bombarded by both advertising and sponsorship messages that can encourage early drinking and increased risk-taking regarding alcohol and alcohol use. Rugby springs to mind as a sport that has long been in the sponsorship pocket of major drinks brands.

A 2016 systematic review of alcohol marketing and youth alcohol consumption (a systematic review is a very refined and detailed synthesis and amalgamation of relevant research published to that point), found that teenagers’ exposure to alcohol marketing and promotion predicts the onset of drinking among non-drinkers and increased the levels of consumption among drinkers. That review concluded that young people who have greater exposure to alcohol marketing appear to be more likely to subsequently initiate alcohol use and engage in binge and hazardous drinking.

I was surprised that I seemed to have missed the fact that there is about to be a profound change in our legislation that will have, potentially, a massive positive impact on our social relationship with alcohol. Could this be the political shift, like the banning of tobacco advertising 20 or so years ago, that leads to a real and long-lasting cultural change in how we think about alcohol?

I am sure that there are some of you who still smoke, despite the constant messaging about the dangers. If you have children, you may have found them to be the most ardent campaigners for you to give up. That wouldn’t be the case if we had maintained the social and cultural associations with tobacco that were promoted by the tobacco industry for so many years.

Perhaps then, the commencement of this next section of the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018, will be the catalyst for us all to look at our relationship with alcohol. If alcohol brands are less visible, it will make it easier for us to change.

You may have noticed that I am talking about parents changing their behaviour and attitudes to alcohol. There is a lot of research evidence showing that indirect parental influences (like our role-modelling, our permissiveness and the quality of our relationship with our teenagers) play a role in teenage drinking behaviour. What we do and how we treat alcohol is important.

That evidence also points to the importance of parental rules about alcohol. When parents impose strict rules restricting teenage alcohol use, it is overwhelmingly associated with less teen drinking and fewer alcohol-related risky behaviours.

In contrast, parents who give permission to their teen to drink alcohol, or worse, provide the “couple of cans”, give a strong message that teen drinking is okay and that the teenager won’t be in trouble for drinking, leading to higher and more dangerous levels of drinking.

Of course, most parents start with the best of intentions regarding our attitudes to teenagers and alcohol. We may have grand plans to enforce strict abstinence from alcohol on our children as they move into their teenage years and yet discover that there is enormous pressure generated by the behaviours of other parents who are permissive, and society at large, which normalises and at times glorifies alcohol. In the face of this pressure, it can cause too much family conflict to maintain that abstinence stance and so we end up turning a blind eye to our teenagers’ drinking.

Culturally, there is enormous resistance to changing our relationship with alcohol and promoting alcohol-free socialising. I think the majority of parents still hold a belief that you can’t have a social occasion in Ireland without alcohol. I include myself in that cohort, despite my awareness of the dangers for my children of my attitudes and behaviour.

So, if the Government can support me and others like me to change, by getting rid of alcohol advertising and sponsorship at sporting events, then I’m all for it. If this is another step on the road to tackling the chaos that alcohol causes within families, then count me in.