| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

As parents, it’s time we fixed our troubled relationship with alcohol

Most parents, myself included, still believe you can’t socialise without drink, writes Dr David Coleman. But what message are we sending our children?

Adult consumption: How we treat alcohol can influence our teens&rsquo; attitude towards it. Picture posed Expand

Close

Adult consumption: How we treat alcohol can influence our teens&rsquo; attitude towards it. Picture posed

Adult consumption: How we treat alcohol can influence our teens’ attitude towards it. Picture posed

Adult consumption: How we treat alcohol can influence our teens’ attitude towards it. Picture posed

Dr David Coleman

Every so often I come across random bits of interesting trivia online. Sometimes it brings me down a rabbit hole, with those devious internet algorithms triggering my serotonin release for more of the same, and like many of us I’ll get lost with further videos or “suggestions” that appear equally interesting, but just soak up precious time.

However, the other week I came across the fact that the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018 is about to have a further element enacted this week. Friday, November 12 is the date for the commencement of Section 15 of the Act which provides for the banning of alcohol advertising at, and alcohol sponsorship of, sporting events. This discovery brought me down an entirely different avenue of internet exploration.

Children and teenagers are bombarded by both advertising and sponsorship messages that can encourage early drinking and increased risk-taking regarding alcohol and alcohol use. Rugby springs to mind as a sport that has long been in the sponsorship pocket of major drinks brands.

Most Watched

Privacy