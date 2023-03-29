As a parent, you can either be the soft touch or the bad guy — take your pick

It has come to my attention that my kids see me as a soft touch. I had my suspicions, as it was I they would ask for treats or for permission to do something very irritating like rollerskate around inside the house. They know that there is a distinct possibility that I will say yes, while my wife will lean towards a no. No to treats, no to rollerskates indoors, no to whatever thing I have just said yes to. This leads to all sorts of robust debates between she and I — don’t I care about our kids’ health, don’t I care about our lovely floors?