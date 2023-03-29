| 11.3°C Dublin

As a parent, you can be either the soft touch or the bad guy — take your pick

Bill Linnane

It is difficult to make the tough calls with your children&rsquo;s requests. Photo: Getty/Picture posed Expand

It has come to my attention that my kids see me as a soft touch. I had my suspicions, as it was I they would ask for treats or for permission to do something very irritating like rollerskate around inside the house. They know that there is a distinct possibility that I will say yes, while my wife will lean towards a no. No to treats, no to rollerskates indoors, no to whatever thing I have just said yes to. This leads to all sorts of robust debates between she and I — don’t I care about our kids’ health, don’t I care about our lovely floors?

Obviously I care about both, but I just have different things that I am strict about. A treat now and again won’t kill them, and rollerskating inside the house is more likely to wreck heads rather than floors, but it also means you don’t have someone fall and snap a coccyx like they might outside on the concrete paths.

