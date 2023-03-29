As a parent, you can be either the soft touch or the bad guy — take your pick

It has come to my attention that my kids see me as a soft touch. I had my suspicions, as it was I they would ask for treats or for permission to do something very irritating like rollerskate around inside the house. They know that there is a distinct possibility that I will say yes, while my wife will lean towards a no. No to treats, no to rollerskates indoors, no to whatever thing I have just said yes to. This leads to all sorts of robust debates between she and I — don’t I care about our kids’ health, don’t I care about our lovely floors?

Obviously I care about both, but I just have different things that I am strict about. A treat now and again won’t kill them, and rollerskating inside the house is more likely to wreck heads rather than floors, but it also means you don’t have someone fall and snap a coccyx like they might outside on the concrete paths.

Our parental values are just occasionally misaligned, and this means we are not always on the same page. The kids know we differ in opinion on things like this, so they exploit this weakness; the teenage boy knows that if he wants to have his mates for a sleepover, he will start his lobbying with me. I, being clever and knowing this is a more sensitive issue than turning the hall into a roller derby, tell him to ask his mother. He digests this information and somehow then presents it to his mother as: “Dad said I could have my mates over, is that OK?”

That ‘same page’ never seems so far away as it does when he says this, as I get summoned to another room where my wife and I whisper-argue with each other about who is or is not “always the bad guy” as a small child rollerskates around us whilst eating a Creme Egg.

The sleepovers are always a flash point for a breakdown in our consistency as parents, but for the most part, we do reside on the same page — we may be on opposite sides of the page, clinging on in the margins like weird doodles in a medieval text, but we are there.

The crux of it is who feels they are forced to be the bad guy. Nobody wants to be the one to say no

There will always be things that we differ on — she thinks sugar is poison and that I am a veritable Willy Wonka, trying to give all of us diabetes by running a river of chocolate through the house. I make the same accusation against her when I catch her putting salt on their scrambled eggs, telling her she might as well sprinkle crystal meth on their dinner. But the crux of it is who feels they are forced to be the bad guy. Nobody wants to be the one to say no, but as a parent, you need a vast arsenal of head shakes and firm no’s. I think we are reasonably strict parents and that between us we have most bases covered. Where one is more chilled, the other lays down the law.

But the kids obviously see things differently — I am the one they come to with their pleas, as they think the chances of a yes are greater and they can then leverage this when petitioning their mother; 50pc of parents say yes to this sleepover, you don’t want to be on the wrong side of history on this, do you, mum? It’s a difficult balance to strike — how strict is too strict? Where is the line between protecting and suffocating, between keeping your child safe and wrapping them up in cotton wool? And is it possible that your partner is making the right call and you are too laissez-faire?

The most important thing is that there is consistency, or as close as you can get to it with four kids running and rolling around the place; nobody wants to feel undermined or unsupported in making the tough calls. No parent wants to feel like they are making decisions alone, or that they are being forced to carry all the responsibility.

I’m less of a soft touch than my kids believe, simply because I’m not open to persuasion — my wife can be annoyed and cajoled into a yes, and I know this because it is how I convinced her to marry me. But my no, although used sparingly, is not up for debate. I may be soft in many ways — such as crying at the end of Avengers: Endgame whilst also physically being quite soft and doughy — but I know strictness can be as much a part of loving your kids as letting them rollerskate down the stairs from time to time.