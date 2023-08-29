‘As a mum, I’m kind of glad to see the end of summer – it’s hard work entertaining kids 24/7’

Parents feel an obligation to cram everything into one summer break but it adds pressure to meet expectations that are rarely ever met in reality

Sasha Hamrogue holding her youngest child

Sasha Hamrogue

There’s a quote that makes the rounds each year reminding you that you’ve only got 18 summers with your children, and to cherish them and make them all count. While I don’t disagree with the sentiment, I wonder if this kind of messaging is healthy for parents who are in most circumstances doing their best. For so many of us, the summer is a fragile balancing act of giving our kids memorable experiences while also keeping the show on the road. Sure, it’s fun, but it’s not easy.