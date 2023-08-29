‘As a mum, I’m kind of glad to see the end of summer – it’s hard work entertaining kids 24/7’

Parents feel an obligation to cram everything into one summer break but it adds pressure to meet expectations that are rarely ever met in reality

There’s a quote that makes the rounds each year reminding you that you’ve only got 18 summers with your children, and to cherish them and make them all count. While I don’t disagree with the sentiment, I wonder if this kind of messaging is healthy for parents who are in most circumstances doing their best. For so many of us, the summer is a fragile balancing act of giving our kids memorable experiences while also keeping the show on the road. Sure, it’s fun, but it’s not easy.