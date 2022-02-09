Are we teaching our kids to read the wrong way?

I made a curious discovery when my son started school — the alphabet appeared to have been cast aside. The letter ‘A’ was no longer said ‘Ay’ like in ‘Day’ but sounded out as ‘Ah’, ‘B’ was no longer ‘Bee’ but a ‘Buh’ sound. Where once 26 letters had been, there now were 44 phonics sounds for him (and me) to learn.

Homeschooling became a crash course in previously unheard of terms, like ‘consonant diagraphs’ — sounds made from two letters like the sound ‘ch’ in chips — then trigraphs, like the ‘igh’ sound in ‘high’.

In the beginning, all was not smooth sailing. My son, then five, could often sound out the individual sounds, known as synthetic phonics, but blending them together to read the complete word was sometimes a laborious and patience-testing exercise.

Then, suddenly, it all seemed to click with him and now, two years on, he reads brilliantly, sounding out complex words he meets by drawing on the knowledge of patterns and sounds formed from his knowledge of phonics.

So when news broke last week that serious questions have been raised about the merits of phonics as a learning tool, I was surprised and, like many parents, concerned.

According to a new landmark study, emphasis on the phonics system of learning is “uninformed and failing children” and “not underpinned by the latest evidence”, prompting some 250 signatories in England, where the research was carried out, to call on the government to drop its narrow focus on phonics.

So how worried should parents in Ireland be about the way phonics are taught in our schools?

Reassuringly, not too worried at all. First off, the research in England isn’t calling for the abolishment of phonics, merely that there should be greater flexibility and balance in how reading is taught. Something that already exists in Irish schools.

Our Primary Language Curriculum 2019 has three strands: oral language, reading and writing. “In the case of the reading strand, there are 10 learning outcomes that underpin the wide range of pupils’ learning experiences, of which, phonics is but a subset of one of these learning outcomes,” a Department of Education spokesperson explains. “The teaching of phonics forms one component of the rich experience provided for pupils in learning to read and reading to learn.”

Put simply, in Ireland, unlike the UK, we don’t mandate a single approach to teaching reading. Our curriculum recognises that, to become a skilled and fluent reader, children need to have a repertoire of strategies to draw on. The learning of phonics is accompanied by comprehension development, phonological awareness, vocabulary development, conventions of print, word recognition and reading for enjoyment.

But while phonics is just one part of the approach, many agree it’s a crucial part.

“It’s the first step in reading and I can’t really imagine a different way of going about it because, when you give them all the sounds, everything just clicks for them,” says teacher Eilís Daly, who has been teaching junior and senior infants for seven years and is currently working on a Masters focusing on dyslexia. “My experience on the ground is that it works. I get to see that lovely moment for them when it clicks and they realise ‘I can read!’”

She’s concerned to see doubt cast over the phonics learning system, since breaking down words into their sounds has so often given her pupils the building blocks they need to start reading.

“I’m so surprised by the research because I’ve seen such success,” says Eilís. “When we went to school it was all rote learning and you were shown all these words that you had to learn off. That’s just a learning skill but with phonics you’re giving children the tools that they can use to blend and decode.”

Like many teachers in Ireland, Eilís uses the Jolly Phonics system with her class, but with some flexibility.

“The programme suggests you do four different sounds a week but we don’t do that in our school because we felt it was too fast. We do a sound over three days,” she explains. “We do have to try and work things out for different children as well, for example children with dyslexia learn differently and often need to have more meaning attached to words.”

The phonetic approach has been shown to be particularly beneficial for those with learning difficulties and children vulnerable to difficulties in English such as students who haven’t English as their first language.

“No two children are alike and the primary curriculum emphasises and encourages the individuality of every child,” adds Aoife Mullen, who works in the role of Education, Research and Learning Official with the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) and is also a primary school teacher. She too is a proponent for phonics.

“Phonics teaches children the qualities of each letter and how to decode letters into sounds, which is a vital skill when seeing unfamiliar words and helps children be more independent with their reading,” explains Aoife. “There is strong empirical evidence in support of phonics for the development of literacy, with phonemic awareness — an individual’s ability to hear, identify and manipulate phonems — being the strongest predictor of reading capacity.”

For the phonics approach to be effective it has to be taught systematically, with vowel sounds taught early on alongside a small number of consonants. “It goes in groups of six and the first six sounds are S, A, T, P, I, N,” explains Eilís. “Years ago we would have just been given six words to learn but with those six sounds children can make so many words.”

Interestingly it’s not an entirely revolutionary approach. Phonics were taught in schools until the 1960s but fell out of vogue to other methods for a while before making a return in the late 1990s.

Detractors of the phonics system believe it places too much emphasis on just learning to pronounce words produced in a list rather than fostering understanding and a love of reading. The fact that England’s Pisa reading scores have remained virtually unchanged since 2006 has been cited as an argument for needing to change the current phonics-heavy approach.

By contrast, perhaps thanks to a more broad and balanced approach, Ireland has climbed the literacy rankings moving from 21st position in 2009 to 8th in 2018 out of the 77 countries involved.

And yet, many fellow parents of my generation — reared on the names of the letters, not the phonetic sounds — were able to read before starting school. There’s no empirical data to suggest children are learning to read later but is the anecdotal evidence enough to raise a question mark against the phonic system of learning?

Eilís certainly isn’t convinced there’s a case. “Times have changed and the kids of today have many more opportunities available to them in terms of hobbies,” she says. “They’re going to swimming after school, camogie, and then screen time on top of that... It’s perhaps not the same as a generation or two ago when picking up a book was more of a hobby. I think there could be loads of factors involved and I don’t think it would be fair to just blame phonics!”

And for those parents still unsure how to guide their child through phonics or worried about their reading age, award-winning children’s writer Sarah Webb has some reassuring words.

“I was late to reading and didn’t read until I was nine,” she says. “But my mum was a primary school teacher and knew how important reading was to me and encouraged me to love stories, even if I couldn’t read them for myself.

“I think reading to a young child is the single most useful thing a parent can do to help their child read in the future.” And you don’t need to know what a trigraph is to do that.