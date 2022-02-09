| 5.5°C Dublin

Are we teaching our kids to read the wrong way?

As new research suggests that the phonics system, used as a literacy learning tool in Irish primary schools, is not working, Chrissie Russell asks the experts if we’re failing our children

Star sounds: Phonics gives children a tool to decode words themselves.
Chrissie Russell

I made a curious discovery when my son started school — the alphabet appeared to have been cast aside. The letter ‘A’ was no longer said ‘Ay’ like in ‘Day’ but sounded out as ‘Ah’, ‘B’ was no longer ‘Bee’ but a ‘Buh’ sound. Where once 26 letters had been, there now were 44 phonics sounds for him (and me) to learn.

Homeschooling became a crash course in previously unheard of terms, like ‘consonant diagraphs’ — sounds made from two letters like the sound ‘ch’ in chips — then trigraphs, like the ‘igh’ sound in ‘high’.

