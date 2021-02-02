| 9.3°C Dublin

Anxious about the Leaving Cert? The decision is out of your hands, so focus on what you can control

Uncertainty about this year’s exams is putting many students on edge, so minding their emotional well-being is more important than ever

Dr David Coleman

Today’s column is for those of you who have Leaving Cert students. In fact, the column is actually for your son or daughter. Reporting has been full of discussions of potential options and possible plans. In truth, none of us yet know what format the exams will take. That level of uncertainty, about an exam that will be critical to the immediate opportunities for this year’s sixth years, is bound to raise anxiety.

When things are uncertain, it is natural to feel on edge, vigilant to the potential for change, and possibly unable to settle into routine or structure. The unpredictability of the potential format of any examination, indeed the core unpredictability of whether the exams can even run as scheduled, may feel overwhelming and may be preventing you from focusing on the work you know still needs to be done.

Being out of school and away from your friends could be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, not being around friends and schoolmates may protect you from rising hysteria, and a sense of general panic. At the same time, not being able to see your friends may mean that you feel very alone with your worries and stresses, unable to properly share the burden with your peers.

