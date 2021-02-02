Anxious about the Leaving Cert? The decision is out of your hands, so focus on what you can control

Today’s column is for those of you who have Leaving Cert students. In fact, the column is actually for your son or daughter. Reporting has been full of discussions of potential options and possible plans. In truth, none of us yet know what format the exams will take. That level of uncertainty, about an exam that will be critical to the immediate opportunities for this year’s sixth years, is bound to raise anxiety.

When things are uncertain, it is natural to feel on edge, vigilant to the potential for change, and possibly unable to settle into routine or structure. The unpredictability of the potential format of any examination, indeed the core unpredictability of whether the exams can even run as scheduled, may feel overwhelming and may be preventing you from focusing on the work you know still needs to be done.

Being out of school and away from your friends could be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, not being around friends and schoolmates may protect you from rising hysteria, and a sense of general panic. At the same time, not being able to see your friends may mean that you feel very alone with your worries and stresses, unable to properly share the burden with your peers.

Being out of school may also have given you an increased sense of personal responsibility for the work that you have to cover. While this can be a good thing, any benefit of feeling like you are managing that job may be overshadowed by the absence of more direct feedback and support from your teachers as you try to prepare, academically and emotionally, for the exams later this year. These are tough times.

Control is one of those elements that can have a big impact on how we experience anxiety and stress. When we feel we have control, it can greatly reduce our anxiety. When things feel out of control, anxiety can spiral. You have no control over the Leaving Cert exams and the decisions that will get made about whether, and/or how, they will run this year.

When we have no control over something, there is very little to be gained by spending a lot of time and energy focusing on it. The more you think about something you cannot influence, the greater the stress will feel. There is a real benefit, instead, to putting that thought and energy, in a positive way, into what you can control.

We know that how we think, how we feel, how we act, and our physical selves are all interlinked and interwoven, very much like the cogs in a gearing system. With anxiety, this inter-relationship between thinking, feeling, acting and our physical selves can quickly become its own very negative cycle.

To take a typical example, if you feel anxious, like before a test, it is likely that you will experience that anxiety physically, with raised heart rate, or physical tension or nausea. At the same time, your thinking is likely to be all about the way the test will go (perhaps thinking that you will do badly, or that the test will be really difficult), and that might, in turn, lead you to be unfocused or unable to study effectively, further increasing your fears of doing badly.

This can then cycle back to more physical symptoms (due to your fear prompting more adrenalin to be released into your system) and more negative thoughts about how you might perform.

Breaking that cycle can be enormously helpful in dealing with anxiety. With the uncertainty about the Leaving Cert, however, you cannot break the cycle by something that you do, since you don’t have control over the big decision about how it will run. How you can interrupt the anxiety cycle is by focusing on those things in your life that you do have control over.

For example, you do have control over your sleeping habits. If you have been going to bed late and sleeping late, then you can choose to change that habit and get yourself back into a more effective sleep routine, such that you have better energy for the day, when you need to focus and work on your studies.

You have control over your eating and exercise as well. Keeping good habits of balanced nutrition and regular fresh air breaks with walks, jogs or other exercise will mind your physical self in a positive way. That will have a knock-on positive impact on how you feel and think. You have control over the amount and the structure of the work you do. Keeping study balanced so that you do cover what you need to cover, without letting it become overwhelming so it takes over the day, will also help you to feel like you are in charge and on-track.

You can’t do anything about the uncertainty that shrouds the Leaving Cert this year. So, the best way to mind your emotional well-being is to focus in a positive way on the things you can do something about. Have faith that some fair method of delivering the Leaving Cert will be found and concentrate on doing the things over which you do have some influence. I believe you can do it.