A mother has admitted that she wants to change her four-year-old daughter’s name because she feels it is "so common now".

'Am I being unreasonable?' - Mum admits she wants to change her four-year-old daughter's name because it's 'so common'

The woman wrote on Mumsnet how she named her daughter Esmée because she felt it was original.

But now she is "upset" by the fact that two other girls in her daughter's future class have the same name.

“My daughter is four years old and I gave her a name which I thought was very original as I hadn't heard another girl called it in about 20 years,” she explained.

“Only to find when she started nursery another girl called the same but spelt differently.”

“Daughter is due to start full-time education in September and there will be two other girls with the same name, so three in the class including her,” she explained.

"Totally hacked off and really upset by this. Maybe an over reaction but in the 1970s I was one of five named the same in my class and vowed never to have my DC [dear child]'s live with the same. Now history is being repeated.

“AIBU [Am I being unreasonable] to change my daughter's name before September? I love her name but hate it's so common now.”

The mother told how she herself had to “live through” school with a common name – and she fears her daughter will have to do the same.

“I've lived through this. I can remember my whole junior/secondary school time being coloured by the fact that so many of us had the same name,” she said.

“I changed it as soon as I could because of that reason. Every time I hear my real name I shudder.”

Responding to the upset mother, some Mumsnet users sympathised with her while others brushed her off.

"She’s not a bloody puppy! You will confuse the hell out of her," one commenter said.

Another said: Of course you can change her name.”

"My son is seven and is changing his name for September to a shortened version for exactly the same reason as you."

Online Editors