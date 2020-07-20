| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Adventures in eLearning show future of schools'

Bill Linnane on going digital

Stock photo Expand
Bill Linnane Expand

Close

Stock photo

Stock photo

Bill Linnane

Bill Linnane

/

Stock photo

Back in 2014, I decided I wanted to teach. I realised that at the ripe old age of 40, I was a bit late to the education party, so I sought to find a niche which would theoretically blend my three main passions - forcing people to listen to my thoughts, the internet, and not leaving the house.

I went on to enroll in an MA in eLearning. I had no idea what it was, or what it would entail, but it sounded right up my alley - learning through and with technology, and the course was delivered entirely online, despite the fact that it was actually run by Cork Institute of Technology, a 25-minute drive from my house. 

This was going to be it, my rebirth as a Great Educator, appearing like Big Brother in the homes of my students to instruct them in how to think; this was better living through technology, all hail the new digital messiahs. Except obviously, it didn't quite go like that, as having three young kids (and a fourth on the way), a full-time job, and the growing realisation that I actually don't especially like having to learn new things meant that I admitted defeat at some point in the first semester and dropped out, bringing the number of third-level courses I have dropped out of to an impressive three. I did my usual shrugging of my shoulders, thought, ah well, put it down to experience, and didn't think much about eLearning until this year, when it came into its own. 