Activist Ellie Kisyombe crowned 2022 ‘mum of the year’ while Rosanna Davison crowned top celebrity mum

Activist and former asylum seeker Ellie Kisyombe has been crowned The Woman’s Way & Beko Mum of the Year for 2022.

Winners were announced today at a special ceremony at The Intercontinental Hotel, in Dublin.

Ms Kisyombe, was recognised for making tough choices for her children, breaking down barriers and her active involvement in campaigning to end Direct Provision in Ireland.

The Mum of the Year Awards, now in its 19th year, is the largest and most recognised national awards, celebrating mothers across Ireland.

Ms Kisyombe came to Ireland in 2010 as a refugee seeking asylum, fleeing her native Malawi and leaving children behind her.

The single mother was separated from her twins for almost six years as she navigated the Direct Provision system for almost a decade, before getting her residency in late 2019.

Fast forward to today, Ellie and her family are thriving. Her children are in university, Tina is getting her Law degree and Maurice is studying marketing.

Ms Kisyombe has co-founded a community based social enterprise, Our Table, which brings together asylum seekers and the Irish community to break bread and share a space to exchange life stories.

She has also gone on to launch her own brand of hot sauce called Ellie’s Kitchen.

Rosanna Davison was crowned the Celebrity Mum of the Year.

The model and writer was recognised for her advocacy work for surrogacy and the situation in the Ukraine.

The mother-of-three helped her surrogate Anastasiia, and her family flee to Ireland from the war-torn country.

Roseanna Ruane received the Special Recognition Award, along with her daughter Saoírse, they stole the nation’s heart when they appeared on RTE’s Late Late Show last year.

Saoírse, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at the age of seven, began chemotherapy immediately and continued on an intense course of treatment for 10 months.

Roseanna is a mother of two and her positivity was praised throughout Saoírse’s diagnosis and treatment. To fundraise for prosthetics, she set up an online concert, Saoirse’s Summerfest, with incredible acts including Kodaline involved.

Publisher of Woman’s Way and chair of the judging panel Norah Casey, said there were “incredible” nominees this year of “all ages and backgrounds”.

“Some reaching out to help new mums and single moms feel less alone, others who hold family and community together who care for their loved ones, old and young, despite the enormous obstacles life throws at them,” she said.

“This year in particular we have seen phenomenal women lead the way in terms of Irish society, mums who against insurmountable odds have shone through with courage and determination.”