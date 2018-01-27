'Absolutely shocking' - Late Late Show posing as 11 year old girl on social media app receives explicit messages

Late Late Show viewers were shocked by explicit messages received by the show posing as an 11 year old girl on a social media app.

Kik is one of many social media apps which allows users to set up an account anonymously and share messages, photos or videos.

The company this week stated they were investing €10m in increased security. However, the spotlight has landed on such apps this week after a court case revealed that a paedophile coerced nine-year-old girls to send sexually graphic pictures to him via social media including Instagram, Snapchat and Kik.

On Friday night's Late Late Show, host Ryan Tubridy revealed that the show set up a Kik account masquerading as an 11 year old girl called Aoife who was born in 2006. "Aoife joined a number of public groups on topics like 'Make Friends', 'Ed Sheeran', 'Buddies 11-18 years' as well as some less savoury groups like 'Celebrating Anorexia'," revealed Tubridy.

He said that these groups and photo sharing was all "easily accessible within a couple of clicks". Speaking about the contact that was made with Aoife within minutes on the app, he said, "If you are of a delicate disposition you might want to avert your eyes for a few minutes because you won't like what you're going to see and this is the mild end of what we bore witness to this week on the app I can assure you.

"But I do think it's important parents should know what children can be getting involved in." Tubridy refused to read out some of the "disgusting" messages which appeared on screen for viewers, the first of which had arrived within 8 minutes of setting up the account.

One read, "Who is a girl who wants to see my dick?".

"We spoke to gardai during the week and they told us some stories I couldn't repeat to you," said Tubridy.

"That's how bad it is. You might say plenty of people on these apps are over 18 and perhaps didn't know it was a young child in a public discussion they were having. "But a couple of hours later we opened up the app again to find a private message from a stranger - remember the profile states the name Aoife and date of birth 2006 - and she received a message at 9.30pm at night."

That message asked her if she wanted to trade nudes. Tubridy revealed that the person was not the only person to make contact looking for photos over the course of two days. He also said they came across "photos of nake dwomen and girls and inappropriate content" which they opted not to air on the programme."

