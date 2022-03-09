A new mum – at 51: ‘I want to be alive for 50 years so I can see my kids grow up’

For Fola Osuntokun Williams (51), coming to motherhood later in life was all down to circumstance.

Fola has two children; her daughter Olayinka (4) who she had when she was 47, and her newborn son Akinjide, who is just two weeks old).

Fola, who was born in Canada and now lives in Ranelagh, didn’t meet her husband James until she was in her early 40s.

“I got married at 44 and everything was delayed. I am the oldest of four and I was the last to get married,” she said. “I always wanted to be a mother so I thought ‘I will keep going for as long as I can to try and have my own kids’.”

However, James (52) and Fola ran into fertility issues. They were living in London at the time and began in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment. They went through six rounds, and experienced one pregnancy loss.

“It is heart-breaking… you get the positive pregnancy test and you go through a series of scans and checks, and then you get to a point where they say, ‘Oh sorry, there is no heartbeat’... it’s gut-wrenching.”

Then, one of Fola’s friends recommended a fertility clinic in the US. The couple decided to travel overseas to see if they would have more success there.

Undergoing IVF tends to be an emotionally fraught period for couples filled with moments of elation, heartache, and uncertainty.

“You don’t really know when you are going to stop,” Fola says. “You hear stories of people doing 15 rounds and it sounds crazy. When I did my seventh I thought, ‘Okay really? Now we are flying across the world to do it?’ I thought ‘That’s it. If this doesn’t work I am done’... And then we were lucky.”

Her daughter Olayinka was born in 2018, the same year James and Fola moved to Dublin.

Most clinics refuse to hold embryos once the parents reach a certain age. So before her 50th birthday, the US clinic contacted the couple and asked if they intended to use the remaining embryos, or if they wanted to dispose of them.

“There was a deadline. It felt funny disposing... so we thought, ‘Let’s just try it out’,” she says.

Fola became pregnant and tragically suffered a second loss, but this was followed by a successful implantation. “We were literally like teenagers staring at the pregnancy test thinking, ‘No that can’t be right’.”

In Europe, the conception rates for forty-something and fifty-something women have been steadily climbing for years; between 2001 and 2019 the number of women having children in their 40s doubled.

Celebrities are also openly discussing the experience of motherhood in their 50s; Brigitte Nielsen gave birth to her fifth child when she was 54. Janet Jackson had her son, Eissa Al Mana, at the age of 50.

And this month, a radiant Naomi Campbell (51) is pictured on the front cover of Vogue UK cradling her beautiful daughter.

In 2017, Campbell spoke of her desire to have children. “I think about it all the time. Now with the way science is, I can do it when I want.”

More and more women are opting to ‘do it when they want’. In Ireland CSO figures show that in 1989, 0.2pc of women giving birth were over the age of 45, in 2019 that figure stood at 0.6pc. While this may seem like a new phenomenon, that is the same percentage it reached back in 1969.

According to Eurostat figures, 15 babies were born to first-time mothers aged 50 or older in Ireland in 2019 (and the oldest mother in the last decade gave birth at 54 years old in 2017).

According to Professor Declan Keane, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at the National Maternity Hospital, women entering motherhood in their 40s and 50s will become increasingly common in the coming years.

This trend is more prevalent in countries with accessible healthcare systems. While women in their 40s or 50s can conceive without IVF, a high proportion need assistance.

Currently, people who can’t conceive without turning to assisted reproductive technology (ART) receive little or no support within the Irish public health system.

This differs to other European countries, such as Italy and Greece where IVF and other fertility treatments are subsidised. Accordingly, in these countries there is an increase in the number of births over the age of 50.

Fola Osuntokun Williams (51) and her 11-day-old son Akinjide (AJ) Williams. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Fola Osuntokun Williams (51) and her 11-day-old son Akinjide (AJ) Williams. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Aside from access to fertility treatments there are a range of other reasons women are having children later in life.

“They might not meet the right person early in their life, maybe they had problems conceiving,” Professor Keane says. “The most common reason is... delaying for professional reasons.”

He acknowledges that while in ‘obstetric spheres’, medical professionals would prefer women to have children in their 20s and 30s, that is simply not the reality.

“We have got to reflect and respond to that within maternity care settings,” he says. “We can’t go out and say, ‘You should all have your babies in your 20s to mid 30s’ … that’s not what is happening, and it is not what will happen. This trend [of older mothers] is something we will see for a foreseeable time.”

Many women feel a huge amount of societal pressure to tick off major life accomplishments (establish their career, become financially secure, and have a child) before they reach the ‘fertility cliff’ that is 35.

This is the age at which a pregnancy is medically defined as geriatric. It seems a little outdated given the maternal age of first-time mothers is on an upward trajectory, and 50pc of mums in Holles Street are over the age of 35.

Fola hopes other women realise how many options are open to them. “Society has programmed women to give up after a certain age and it’s just not right because these are healthy women. Yes, you may need assistance but that is what the clinics are there for,” she says.

“Once you hit a certain age you start hearing all these percentages. It’s like, ‘Yes but those are still percentages I can work with’.”

Of course, having children later in life can pose health risks for both the mother, and the child. There is also an increased chance of pregnancy loss.

“If a woman over 45 is using her own eggs then the risk of having a baby with a chromosomal defect will increase,” Prof Keane says.

“The other perspective is the risk to the mother. There is the risk of the mother getting high blood pressure, and the risk of gestational diabetes also increases.”

For Fola, her main concern is ensuring she stays as fit and healthy as possible so she will be there for her children’s milestone moments.

“With a newborn I am more conscious of my health because I want to be alive for 50 years,” she says. “So I can see them grow up and get married and see my grandkids. That’s the stuff that would keep me up at night.”

Fola says there are distinct advantages of having a child in her late 40s and early 50s; she has more self-confidence, and is more secure in her career. This means she can ‘focus on being the best parent I can be’.

Fola says the response to her pregnancy and birth has been wholly positive. “I was never judged. Most people said, ‘Wow, this is amazing’. Especially my younger friends who are still single and thought, ‘Oh my god, this can actually happen for me’. And that makes me feel good and that’s why I talk about it a bit more.”

When it comes to fertility we often become obsessed with numbers; ages, cut-off times and percentages.

While there are obvious advantages to having children in your 20s and 30s, there is no harm in reminding ourselves that fertility, and parenthood are complicated, affected by a multitude of external factors and, above all, individual to everyone.

Fola talks about her children with unbridled love and wonderment. Listening to her, you realise how wanted, and needed, and adored her children are.

“I am still in awe,” Fola says. “I stare at my four-year-old and I’m still amazed that I have her. And also this little guy here. It is indescribable. I am constantly amazed that, ‘Oh my God, this is my life’.

“I thought it was just never going to happen for me. I have got three younger siblings two of whom have kids and it was like, ‘Okay, I am fine being an auntie for the rest of my life’. But now, I look at them and I’m like, ‘Wow, these guys are mine.’”