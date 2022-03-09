| 8.3°C Dublin

A new mum – at 51: ‘I want to be alive for 50 years so I can see my kids grow up’

Conception rates for older women have been steadily climbing, but having a baby after the age of 50 is still exceptionally rare. Kirsty Blake Knox talks to the Dublin woman who’s become a mum again at 51

Fola Osuntokun Williams (51) and her 11-day-old son Akinjide (AJ) Williams. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Adoring mother Fola Osuntokun Williams (51) and her 11-day-old son Akinjide (AJ) Williams. Photo: Steve Humphreys

For Fola Osuntokun Williams (51), coming to motherhood later in life was all down to circumstance.

Fola has two children; her daughter Olayinka (4) who she had when she was 47, and her newborn son Akinjide, who is just two weeks old).

