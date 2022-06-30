| 16.8°C Dublin

A cross between Homer Simpson and Jimmy Rabbitte – post-pandemic chaos is the perfect storm for foul-mouthed parenting

Paul Sheridan

Paul with his children

Paul with his children

Listening to the latest episode of Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast (RHLSTP to the initiated), the host and comedian Alan Davies discuss cursing in front of their children. Which both admit doing… frequently.

As I emptied the dishwasher while laughing along, a chill suddenly ran through my veins and I realised, I too am a frequent curser in front of my kids. In fact, if there was a world cup for saying the F word in front of five to seven years olds, I would be Brazil.

