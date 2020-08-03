'Our first proper Irish holiday was one to remember'

My earliest family holiday memory was a trip to Inchydoney Hotel in the mid-1980s. It was notable for two things: it rained incessantly, and at some point, during a game of 'spin the bottle' with other holidaying kids, I had my first kiss. That trip summed up Irish holidays for me - cloudy with a chance of memories.

Does anyone ever ask the question 'how was the holiday?' and actually want to hear an answer? In my experience, people usually just want to know A) how much the holiday cost and B) if it was it worth it. Having just returned from a holiday in our beloved homeland - my first in the intervening 35 years since that damp kiss in Inchydoney - I can shed some light on both.

Our decision to holiday at home was guided by the pandemic, but also by the fact that overseas holidays can be a bit of a dose. Sun holidays seem great when you are sat at your desk looking out at the rain, but once you touch down in Costa del Wherever, you realise the heat is annoying, people are annoying, and there is no consolation in cheap pints when you are stuck in a country where you cannot drink the tapwater.

This year was always going to be different, and realising that we might be enjoying a belle epoque of open county borders between Lockdown One and a potential Lockdown Two, we booked a week in Co Clare, AKA, 'the place you went on a school geography trip'.

Truth be told, we tried Kerry first, but The Kingdom was all full up. So Clare it was, and our neutral expectations are perhaps what made this the best holiday we have been on. It became this remarkable discovery, like crashing through the wardrobe into Narnia, or down the rabbithole to Wonderland, or up the twister to Oz. Except, obviously, we just took the N20.

First, the important stuff - we paid €750 for seven nights in a spacious thre- bed house in the village of Bunratty, brought two cars, and all four kids - even the teenager, who did not want to go. It was in many ways much like any other holiday, we over-packed, over-spent, and over-ate, but it was all done with purpose - to know that you are doing something good with your money made our epicurean gorging and spending feel like we were putting our shoulders to the wheel for Ireland.

No, we didn't need a tonne of artisanal chocolate from Hazel Mountain, a boot full of craft beer from Western Herd, or an abundance of handmade cosmetics and fragrances from the Burren Perfumery, but it is possibly going to be short, strange season and someone has to make up for the absence of rich Americans. And besides, getting to all those far-flung places was such an adventure that there had to be treasure at the end.

We had blazing sunshine for the first four days - it was all beach trips, cliff walks and John Hinde postcard scenes that just took our breath away. Every time my car crested a hill, or rounded a bend, I found myself repeating, 'my God, look at that, isn't that incredible'. And it was. There is no hyperbole, and nothing I can say will do it justice. Clare is breathtaking.

The last three days were damp and drizzly, which was fine as it allowed me to indulge in my true passion - squinting into the wind and speaking at length about death. Standing in the ruins of Corcomroe Abbey in the rain, looking over all the headstones with my family name on them; getting soaked in Caherconnell Stone Fort, staring at burial sites and sheep skulls; or telling my kids at Poulnabrone Dolmen that maybe the ancients had the right idea, drop off at 35 before everything starts to fall apart. Lucky them that they had me to brighten the few gloomy days with my cheerful palliative patter.

Last year's trip to Spain left me with a couple of nice memories - my first experience of Barcelona, exploring the village of Salou, finding a great off-license. That's about it. It also cost us a small fortune.

Our trip to Clare saturated us with memories, all jostling to be the one that lasts a lifetime - the absolute dark of Aillwee Caves, skipping in and out of cottages in Bunratty folk park, an amazing clam and mussel linguine in Monks of Ballyvaughan, wonderful chowder in Linnane's of New Quay (they don't do a family discount, I asked), clambering into Finavarra Tower at the end of the Flaggy Shore, jumping the waves at Kilkee, becoming emotional at the first pint of Guinness in months, being overwhelmed by the Cliff Of Moher.

The list goes on, and even when we left, we knew there was more there to be discovered - another castle just across the bay, another great restaurant just around the corner, another karst hillock to be crested. This was our first proper Irish holiday, our first taste of just how good this country can be, how beautiful, how ageless. It is a great country, with or without a roof over it.

