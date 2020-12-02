Our children are in for a very different Christmas. Is that such a bad thing?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. A time to deck the halls, order the turkey and get together with beloved family members. Except this year it’s going to look a whole lot different in terms of who’s coming to dinner.

We may be deep into festive preparations but for many families Christmas has been on their mind for months. Just how will it work this year? Is it safe to have Granny and Grandad around and what about the gaggle of cousins who the kids look forward to seeing almost as much as their Santa toys? And is Christmas 2020 going to be one big disappointment if we can’t come together to celebrate in the usual way?

Even with the rules around home visits relaxing to allow visitors from two other households from December 18, families are grappling to find as safe a way to gather as possible to avoid inadvertently spreading the virus to vulnerable family members.

Professor Mary Horgan, who is a consultant in infectious disease at Cork University Hospital, is urging people to manage their expectations for Christmas and plan which people they want in their homes.

Mum of two Lisa-Nicole Dunne from Swords in Co Dublin says this year will look a lot different for her family. In normal times she and her husband Alan and their two children Daniel (10) and Sadie (5) join extended family at her parents’ house for her mum’s famous Christmas pudding for a few hours on Christmas morning.

Her own three siblings and their children ranging in age from five to 19, her mum’s three siblings, as well as a gang of her cousins gather in Killester at the home of her parents Ethel and Tony Campbell for a big family get-together which her children look forward to every year.

“There’s usually 28 of us in Killester from 12pm to 2pm. It all centres around catching up, family photos, Mam’s pudding and a little tipple or tea to celebrate, but it’s going to be such a different year,” says Lisa-Nicole.

“We’re still trying to figure things out — whether we just do a drive-by — but it won’t be the same. The kids love seeing everyone, doing Kris Kindle and showing what they got for Christmas. I don’t know if any of us will get to spend time together this Christmas,” she says.

Lisa-Nicole admits that this year will mean an adjustment for the kids but she believes the key to managing their expectations is to try and do other things differently this year to make up for any disappointment.

“We’ve got extra lights this year to try and do things in a different way and I’ve ordered a baking kit to make treats on Christmas Eve. The kids will be okay if it’s managed. We just have to think outside the box and find new ways of creating the magic. It’s not about money but new experiences. We haven’t fully thought all of that through yet but we’ll be doing whatever we need to do to keep everyone safe,” she says.

Expand Close Lisa-Nicole Dunne and her children Sadie (5), and Daniel (10) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lisa-Nicole Dunne and her children Sadie (5), and Daniel (10)

Kate, a Dublin mum of two children aged 10 and 7, says Christmas usually means having 10 or 11 for dinner which she prepares for everyone. But this year Kate and her husband decided that they’re going to stay home with the kids and have a quiet one themselves.

After her mother died last year and her father had an illness this year, Kate says her feeling is that it’s just not worth putting anyone at risk by meeting up at Christmas.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a quiet Christmas — it’s always been a big deal and I like that. But I feel that we have given up so much this year and we’ve worked so hard to keep my dad safe that it’s not worth it. I feel there’s an end in sight with a vaccine coming and what’s the point in risking it for just one day? Even if we were to meet, it would be awkward. There would be anxiety there,” she says.

When it comes to explaining it to her children, Kate says that unfortunately they are ‘extremely aware’ of Covid-19 and the harm it’s caused. “They get it. They haven’t complained. This year they know it’s about being home and Santa and I know they’ll be okay with just the four of us. We have been so busy trying to keep our business going that they’ve missed their dad as they haven’t seen too much of him. So to have five days off as a family — that hasn’t happened since the last lockdown — they won’t really mind it just being us,” she says.

According to Louise Bayliss, spokesperson for lone parents’ organisation SPARK Ireland, while the decisions over Christmas get-togethers can be fraught for everyone, for lone parents it can be doubly difficult.

“This year will take innovation to manage the expectations of Christmas. A lot of people are already asking us for help. They would normally go to grandparents where they get Christmas dinner and the few extra things there. Apart from the emotional cost of not going to grandparents for dinner, they’re going to have to come up with more money to make Christmas happen,” she says.

Mum-of-three Claire Micks from Dublin’s Terenure says she is still trying to navigate the new landscape this year with her husband Duncan and kids Lucy (9), Andy (7) and two year-old Robbie. She says her children love to meet their three cousins in Blackrock but doesn’t think it will be possible this year.

“We are debating it all at the minute but I think a lot of people will be doing their own thing. Last year I had 15 or 16 for Christmas Day because my sister was home from France with her family. Usually we go to Duncan’s parents, Barbara and David, but we have to be careful — they’re in their mid-70s. It’s a very tricky conversation as we don’t want to force ourselves on them,” says Claire.

Having lost both her parents, Claire says Christmas is always a strange time but this year will be especially odd. She says she’s not comfortable with seeing people from two separate households on one day and then completely different households the next, so is really unsure how everything will work.

“We’re lucky that our nine- and seven-year-olds would have a good understanding of it anyway. It’s trickier if your children are four or five. For Halloween we had to tell them trick or treating wasn’t happening and we went out and spotted Halloween lights. We’re going to do the same this Christmas,” says Claire.

“We have to make up for things in other ways. Maybe it gives you a kick in the arse that you have to put more of an effort in. I do think a lot of this emotional side of things is falling on mums. We will be erring on the side of caution. It’s just not worth it, but it’s about making the best of it,” says Claire.

Parenting specialist Allen O’Donoghue is fielding a lot of calls from parents on just how to manage the expectations of their children around Christmas when things are going to be different.

“There will be a lot of families who will not be spending time with extended family this year and I think because children are already hyper-conscious of social distancing, they will understand that this is just the way it is,” says O’Donoghue.

However, he says it’s a good idea to sit down with the kids and explain to them what’s going to happen and then make a plan for how you might come together, albeit in a different way.

O’Donoghue, who has just published the first in a series of books called Parenting in My Pocket, believes that families have shown just how innovative they can be when it comes to gathering and Christmas is a time to use all they have learned. He suggests having a virtual dinner with Granny and Grandad and the cousins or even doing a drive-by if that’s possible.

“We have to give a lot of thought to our children’s needs and how they are going to get to spend time with their cousins. We have lots of ways of engaging. It may be about giving them more access to screens where they can hang out with their cousins,” he says.

For children who will find it difficult emotionally to cope with not seeing extended family, O’Donoghue says parents do need to start preparing them. “That doesn’t mean they won’t get upset. It’s about working at it and explaining the decision to them,” he adds.