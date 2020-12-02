| 6.5°C Dublin

Our children are in for a very different Christmas. Is that such a bad thing?

Families are making tough choices about how to spend the festive season, and kids might feel they’re missing out. But there are ways to prepare them

Lisa-Nicole Dunne and her children Sadie (5), and Daniel (10) who will be celebrating a smaller family Christmas at home in Swords this year. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Kathy Donaghy

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. A time to deck the halls, order the turkey and get together with beloved family members. Except this year it’s going to look a whole lot different in terms of who’s coming to dinner.

We may be deep into festive preparations but for many families Christmas has been on their mind for months. Just how will it work this year? Is it safe to have Granny and Grandad around and what about the gaggle of cousins who the kids look forward to seeing almost as much as their Santa toys? And is Christmas 2020 going to be one big disappointment if we can’t come together to celebrate in the usual way?

Even with the rules around home visits relaxing to allow visitors from two other households from December 18, families are grappling to find as safe a way to gather as possible to avoid inadvertently spreading the virus to vulnerable family members.

