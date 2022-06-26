Northern Irish author Michelle Gallen: ‘Everyone was groomed into believing in an acceptable level of violence’

Michelle Gallen is the type of person you meet for a cup of coffee, and end up with a glass of wine. Will we... should we...? Ah sure, we will.

It’s a late afternoon and we’re in the lounge of a Dublin hotel. Michelle is full of chat, and that same sense of divilment that animates the characters in her books.

Michelle’s 2020 debut novel, Big Girl Small Town, received much critical acclaim – and this month sees the release of Factory Girls, her new novel.

It tells of the defiant Maeve Murray and her two friends from a small unnamed town in Northern Ireland. Set in the summer after they finish school, the girls work in a local shirt factory while they await their A-level results, and their fate beyond small-town life.

The events take place in 1994, the year of the IRA ceasefire – and the shirt factory is one of the only places in town where Catholic and Protestant workers come to sit side-by-side, in relative peace.

Although it is fiction, Michelle was able to draw on some of her own experience. Hailing from Castlederg in Co Tyrone, Michelle left to study English at Trinity in 1993 – but went home that first college summer to work in a shirt factory. “My friends were in the factory so they got me in the door.”

She still recalls the satisfaction of ending the day with a pile of pressed shirts, and the sheer physical exertion of the work.

“Everybody had to put their differences aside to make money. That was a huge motivator.”

Still, conflict in the factory was avoided in smaller ways. “We weren’t allowed to listen to Northern Irish or Irish radio, we had to listen to English radio – because it was less inflammatory. You couldn’t have RTÉ on.”

The experience stayed with her. By the time she left Trinity in the mid-1990s, the seed of the novel was firmly planted – but difficult times lay ahead.

Michelle had moved to London, but while there she contracted encephalitis and fell sick. The disease causes a swelling of the brain, and it severely impacted Michelle’s quality of life. So she returned home to rehabilitate.

“I really struggled to get back to writing and then it was short stories, and one short story turned into Big Girl, Small Town. But Factory Girls sat for a long time.”

It was a slow burn. She wrote 40,000 words, but there were distractions. She moved to Dublin with her French-Moroccan husband Medhi. Then, after the birth of her second son, she suffered postpartum eclampsia. All the while her work as a digital content producer ate up her writing energy.

Thankfully, an Arts Council grant allowed her some time and space – and somewhere in the chaos and home-schooling of lockdown, Michelle managed to finish Factory Girls.

Her debut novel had a similar lengthy gestation. “People seem to think I have two books in two years. I’ve books older than my children.”

Given Michelle’s own books, Lisa McGee’s Derry Girls, and the work of Anna Burns and Louise Kennedy among others, I ask Michelle if we are seeing a new surge of Northern female voices, reframing the narrative of the Troubles with women at the centre.

She is not keen on that neat little take.

“It took 10 years to get Big Girl, Small Town published,” she says, adding that the book had interest in London, but Irish publishers were not so keen.

Why not?

“I think a lot of people in the South are uncomfortable with the North. They’re uncomfortable with how they think about it.

"When I went to Trinity, the type of conversation you had wasn’t terribly complex – and this was coming from people who are probably leaders of the country right now. This idea that you would take a big saw and cut the North off and push it out to sea... People thought it was perfectly fine to say that to you.”

She thinks that the “tastemakers” saw Northern Ireland as a Liam Neeson movie. “Those were the stories – Liam Neeson hot and sweaty,” she says with a laugh.

Michelle talks about feeling uncomfortable at times as a Northerner living in Dublin. When she and Medhi decided to leave London for Dublin, Medhi believed he would fit in here more easily than Michelle.

“I think he’s right. If you’re French or European, you’re probably quite invisible. You don’t raise very many hackles. Now, them Northerners. Coming down here after our Sam Maguire...”

In Factory Girls, Maeve expresses a frustration about Northern Ireland being stuck between two indifferent countries. Michelle shares this itch.

“This idea that Irish unification is based on the Republic being the winner, and that’s the culture that everybody’s going to join in on – rather than maybe looking at the arc of history from the past hundred years and going, ‘There’s an awful lot we got wrong – on both sides.’

“Nationalised health care is something the South needs. And welcoming people from both backgrounds – where they feel like they’re not being erased – is very important.”

She says she wouldn’t like to be “subsumed into the Irish Republic without some self-reflection, rather than just self-congratulation.”

In Factory Girls, Maeve plans to be a journalist, having been angered all her life by the misreporting of the events around her. Michelle aims for similar truth-telling in her novels.

“We didn’t get to tell our stories, we were erased. The bigger the bomb, the higher the death toll – those are the stories that got told.”

She remembers seeing a Bloody Sunday headline in The Sun when she was very young. “It was so far from the version I’d grown up hearing about from my parents.”

Larger-scale atrocities would invite a spotlight – then the coverage would cease.

“The cumulative death toll is something that the British tried to keep at a manageable level. The idea was that everybody was groomed into believing that there was an acceptable level of violence.”

Books like Michelle’s are correcting the account, in their own way.

“You’re not really focusing too hard on the death count, more focusing on the stories in and around that.”

There is no question that Factory Girls, while ultimately life-affirming, is still a story about trauma and its silent creep.

Michelle recalls a morning in Trinity in 1993, when a new college friend said she was having “the worst morning ever” because she’d broken a nail. Michelle was also having a tough morning.

“Someone I knew had planted a bomb, and it went off and killed nobody directly, [but] an old woman in a care home nearby had a heart attack and died.” She didn’t tell her new friend.

“That set the tone for the rest of the four years. You didn’t talk about it.”

But now she does.

Michelle’s experience of mental health support in Northern Ireland was “pretty appalling, but I’ve had help down here, which has made a big difference.

"In the North, it’s very different. Your counsellor knows there’s a thousand people on his list who are worse than you.”

Michelle says she is unusual amongst her peers in openly discussing her experience of trauma, but she is encouraged by work like the poetry of Belfast’s Gail McConnell.

"Gail was three when her father was shot dead in front of her. She’s younger than me, but I feel it’s the first time I’m hearing people talk about trauma, and how you work to relieve it.”

There are other consequences of living with violence that are still being explored. Michelle mentions that the autism rate in children in Northern Ireland is significantly higher than in the Republic, and wonders if it is related to trauma.

She says that, in her birthplace, “the idea of taking time out and looking after yourself is not so well recognised. A recognised trauma response is to always be ‘all go’.

“As long as you’ve got drama and excitement and something to fight against, you keep going. It’s the minute where everything calms down that you suddenly go, ‘What am I fighting against?’

"You have enough food, you have enough money, and nobody’s coming knocking on the door with a gun. You can’t cope.”

This is something Michelle has struggled with herself. “I’ve lived quite an unsettled life. I think 30 addresses over 20 years.”

Even the house they bought was a fixer-upper “that constantly needs attention.” So the crisis mode of the pandemic was a comfortable place for her.

“It was last autumn, when Factory Girls had been handed over and all the signs were good, my kids were back in school. And my mood...” She points downward.

Her GP told her: “If you’ve spent your life with your norms being about high stress, intensity, drama, then the minute everything is okay, you wonder ‘What am I supposed to do now? Feel those feelings?’”

As part of a school programme, Michelle’s children learn how to manage their own mental health. She is in awe.

“My kids say things like, ‘I think you need to do your box breathing.’ I love it!”

Does Michelle think that people in the Republic appreciate the level of trauma in Northern Ireland?

She mentions a trauma course she was on recently, where “an absolutely lovely, university-educated person said, ‘I know we’re all here and we’re all feeling traumatised – but the really great thing about being Irish is that we’re not like the English. We haven’t had two world wars. We haven’t really had any violence since the Civil War.’

"I was like, I don’t exist. You have done such a great job [of erasure] that you feel sorry for the English.”

Writing about Northern Ireland, she admits, is “tiring” – but she won’t be changing tack any time soon. She has a few books on the go, among them “a deeply unfunny memoir” and a story of “a really ultra-mad Catholic childhood”.

She was, she says “a big mad Catholic for years. I wanted to be a f**king priest.”

Why did it fall away?

“Trinity is designed to knock the wrong sort of religion out of you,” she says with a laugh.

She rejects any comparison between her and Maeve in Factory Girls.

“Maeve is too brave and too ballsy. I was always seeking safety.”

That doesn’t seem true. She has found a way to tell stories that have until now gone untold. And she skilfully writes about the female experience of sex in frank way that is still rare.

“I’m always feeling sorry for my parents. Daddy was a headmaster, Mummy was a primary school teacher, and my uncle was a priest – and then I write filth. It’s not though, but they think it is.”

Her new book will invite comparisons to Derry Girls. It has a similar sense of 1990s nostalgia and irreverent humour, albeit with a harder edge. That show, Michelle says, ”has done everybody in the North a great favour in the sense that we can all reference that, and that’s really positive.

"Lisa McGee is a brilliant writer. Anything that puts [forward] a female experience that is fun, anarchic and alive is worthy of attention. Give me more of that.”

As the interview ends, Michelle is still bursting with stories about adult Irish-dancing classes and mad nights in the pub with her own factory girls. When it comes to female experience worthy of attention, she will not be running out of material any time soon.

‘Factory Girls’ by Michelle Gallen is published by John Murray, €19.95, and out now

True north storytellers: Five to read

Jan Carson

Growing up in Ballymena in the Protestant evangelical tradition, Jan explores the role of faith in conflict in her most recent novel, The Raptures – an account of mass trauma in a rural village.

Wendy Erskine

The writer of two acclaimed short story collections, 2018’s Sweet Home and this year’s Dance Move, Wendy lives in Belfast, where many of her stories are set.

Louise Kennedy

Louise worked as a chef for 30 years before becoming the successful author of short-story collection, The End of the World is a Cul de Sac, and the 2022 novel, Trespasses.

Anna Burns

Born and raised in Ardoyne, Belfast, Anna’s third novel, the experimental Milkman, is set during the Troubles and won the Man Booker Prize in 2018.

Lucy Caldwell

Lucy’s 2022 novel, These Days, is set during the Belfast blitz of 1941, which claimed the lives of 1,000 people.