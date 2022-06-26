| 11.4°C Dublin

Northern Irish author Michelle Gallen: ‘Everyone was groomed into believing in an acceptable level of violence’

Her new novel ‘Factory Girls’ dives deep into all the things you ‘didn’t talk about’ growing up – but are now finding a voice in fiction

Michelle Gallen, author of 'Factory Girls'. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand
Factory Girls by Michelle Gallen Expand

Catherine Conroy

Michelle Gallen is the type of person you meet for a cup of coffee, and end up with a glass of wine. Will we... should we...? Ah sure, we will.

It’s a late afternoon and we’re in the lounge of a Dublin hotel. Michelle is full of chat, and that same sense of divilment that animates the characters in her books.

