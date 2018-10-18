New dad Joe Wicks gives 5 tips on how to stay healthy as a parent

The Body Coach recently became a father and believes it's an important time to be fit and healthy. Lauren Taylor finds out why.

Joe Wicks - aka The Body Coach - made a name for himself on social media by throwing together healthy, fast meals and showing us 20-minute workouts to do in our living rooms, building up a 2.3 million Instagram following and selling millions of cookbooks.

But now he's got a whole new challenge on his hands - fatherhood. Wicks and his model girlfriend Rosie Jones welcomed their daughter Indie in July and the social media star says he absolutely loves being a dad.

"I really, really love everything about it," he says. "She's the cutest thing in the world."

As any parent will know though, months of sleepless nights and round-the-clock care for a newborn can make your own health much less of a priority. Wicks is luckier in this regard than most though - "I have a gym at home, so I can train at 6am or 10pm, so I can fit it in," and you may have spotted him working out on YouTube while carrying Indie in a baby carrier.

But he knows it's not easy for other new parents so, as he publishes his sixth cookbook Joe's 30-Minute Meals, here's his advice...

Exercise even if you're exhausted

"When you're tired and you've had broken sleep, the last thing you want to do is exercise, but you have no idea how much it can reset, refocus and energise you.

"When the baby has a little sleep in the morning, try and just do a little 15-20 minute workout. You might think, 'Oh, I can't bear it', but once you get going, it lifts you up for the whole day, without a doubt."

Don't forget about yourself

"Try and prioritise yourself too, because you want to be a happy, healthy mummy or daddy, so you've got to keep yourself fit and strong as well."

Have healthy snacks to hand

"I wouldn't rely on carby snacks or sugary things. Eat things like homemade guacamole, a handful of nuts, hummus and little pitta breads, or spread some nut butter on a rice cake. Have a little fatty, energy source, as opposed to a quick carb that's going to make you want more after 10 minutes. My Lean In 15 books have got some healthy snacks in."

Set a good example

"Indie stares at me while I'm cooking. That's the part of the day where me and Rosie will talk and cook and clean up together. She even comes to the gym with me when I train - I love it, I'm setting an example to her from a young age. I definitely didn't have a good diet [as a kid]."

Make time to prep

"You just have to prioritise and prep, otherwise what are you going to eat? Deliveroo and UberEats? You have to make time for it.

"I like cooking dinner for Rosie - even if I'm tired, I still make her food. If you can, on the weekend, prep your meals for a few days in advance. It may seem a bit annoying, but if you do, it means you can come in, and just like taking a microwave dinner out, you've made something. You can heat it up on the hob or microwave, and you're set. It takes effort, but I don't care how busy you are, or how many kids you've got, you can still be healthy."

Joe's 30-Minute Meals: 100 Quick And Healthy Recipes by Joe Wicks is published by Bluebird, priced £20. Available now.

