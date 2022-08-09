| 19.9°C Dublin

My husband’s ability to enrage me grows exponentially when he transforms into his summer persona

Sophie White

Many of us are simply not cut out for the heat, so it’s some relief that an end is in sight

&quot;He drifts happily from sun trap to sun trap, ice pop in hand and deaf to the pleading demands of his children and life in general.&quot; Stock image Expand

Every summer I find myself in a permanent snit. It’s a state that is actually very taxing to exist in. Physically, snitting (yes it’s a verb) requires constant clenching of the muscles on your face to create a permanent scowl. Emotionally, as we all know, rage is the most exhausting of all the feelings and mentally, being in a snit requires a round-the-clock cataloguing of all the minor irritations fuelling the snit. The throw-away comments and tiny inconveniences stoke the fires of our snits. Add the heat and I am positively high on my snit.

So why the summer snit, you ask? Well, every year, I am forced to spend the season living with an individual I low-key hate. He appears in early May and stays to September, delighted with life despite my open hostility. He is actually in the house year round – it’s my husband, Seb – but in summer, his ability to enrage grows exponentially due to his transformation into what I call Summer Seb.

