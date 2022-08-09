My husband’s ability to enrage me grows exponentially when he transforms into his summer persona

Every summer I find myself in a permanent snit. It’s a state that is actually very taxing to exist in. Physically, snitting (yes it’s a verb) requires constant clenching of the muscles on your face to create a permanent scowl. Emotionally, as we all know, rage is the most exhausting of all the feelings and mentally, being in a snit requires a round-the-clock cataloguing of all the minor irritations fuelling the snit. The throw-away comments and tiny inconveniences stoke the fires of our snits. Add the heat and I am positively high on my snit.

So why the summer snit, you ask? Well, every year, I am forced to spend the season living with an individual I low-key hate. He appears in early May and stays to September, delighted with life despite my open hostility. He is actually in the house year round – it’s my husband, Seb – but in summer, his ability to enrage grows exponentially due to his transformation into what I call Summer Seb.

After 37 summers, I have identified an interesting phenomenon that occurs in the Irish population: the summer persona. We all have one, though some (Seb’s) are more irritating than others. My dad’s summer persona was quite a dapper one. He dusted off a battered straw fedora and a truly enviable tan ever year and seamlessly slipped into Summer Kev. My mother’s summer persona is the mandatory Irish woman in linens and my god I admire her dedication to the aesthetic, not least because her entire wardrobe of linens is white. WHITE. To this day, I have never identified anything that’s a greater indicator of having your s**t together than owning a piece of white clothing.

Summer personas are about more than sartorial choices. They’re about a vibe. A sometimes hard-to-define mood that descends. I think it’s particularly visible in the packs of lads that roam the city topless in jeans and trainers, their T-shirts swinging from back pockets, their hands hanging unencumbered by anything bar perhaps a cheeky can. Seriously. Where are their phones? Their wallets and house keys? Their summer persona is the embodiment of pure freedom and shares certain sensibilities with Summer Seb.

Summer Seb has the same appearance of being completely unburdened by a single goddamn thing which, as his somewhat burdened wife, is particularly hard to witness. He drifts happily from sun trap to sun trap, ice pop in hand and deaf to the pleading demands of his children and life in general. I think it’s pretty universally accepted that the more relaxed your children’s father is, the more tense and irritated you are.

There are few highly specific things about Summer Seb that really get to me, one being his staunch refusal to engage with sun block of any description. Completely beyond the very obvious risk of skin cancer, three months of unprotected exposure to the sun means that by the end of August, he’s not even red anymore — he looks like that 2000-year-old mummified bog man they found in 2003.

His summer socks are another point of contention. It’s not the socks themselves I object to, but his mode of wearing them. In summer, in his shorts with his (I admit) very-pleasing-to-the-eye calves exposed, I can also see his socks. He wants the effect of below-the-ankle socks, the white sneaker-liner type. But instead of simply shelling out for them, he instead will modify his regular dark office man-socks that hit high on the calf, by folding them down under his heel. I have zero explanation for why this sock situation makes me so angry, other than the human heart is a strange thing.

Of course, it’s not lost on me that there are no doubt aspects of my own summer persona, Summer Soph, that must grate on him. For example, my devotion to year-round cuddling, clamminess be damned. My shirking of traditional showers — swimming in the sea is the exact same as a shower.

Still, no one’s more irritated by Summer Soph than Summer Soph herself. The chub-rub alone is enough to put me off summer me. So by this stage, I am more than ready to let go and welcome the autumn personas, also annoying but annoying in novel ways. Autumn Seb loves to make a soup of an evening and never ever cleans the blender and Autumn Soph is the proud owner of permanent swamp crotch due to the return of tights and misjudging of the weather, but at least it’s a change.