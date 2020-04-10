| 7.7°C Dublin

'My empty nest is full again'

Elaine Connolly is a mother to four young women - all back home for the foreseeable. Ailin Quinlan finds out how they are getting along and gets expert advice from a psychotherapist and relationship counsellor on how to get along in lockdown

Elaine Connolly pictured with her daughters Maeve, Orlaith, Sarah and Laura at their home in West Cork. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand

Around now, Maeve Connolly should be travelling to the refugee camps on the Greek island of Samos to volunteer with the migrants flooding into the country.

Covid-19 has put paid to all of that. Instead, like thousands of others whose plans have been completely disrupted, the 24-year-old is back in the family home after several years.

"I'm home far longer than I envisaged or desired," says Maeve. "It's difficult because I'm back to a state of uncertainty. I'm finished my degree and I feel I have regressed.