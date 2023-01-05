Moving back in with mum: 5 women's honest accounts of what happened when they lived with their mothers as adults

"It’s been the joy of my life to build a home in my parents’ backyard,” Lena Dunham recently announced in an Instagram post.

It was accompanied by an array of pictures of her new home, and Dunham and her mother, artist Laurie Simmons, with whom she had decorated her new “forever home”, as the article in Architectural Digest described the new abode.

It just so happened that I had that day texted my own mother, a rather plaintive “any room at the inn?” Not right now, I had gone on to explain — but if it comes to it. I was in the throes of a cost of living crisis meltdown, wondering if trying to maintain a home by myself for my daughter and I was simply becoming too anxiety-crushing. Would I be better off heading home to my parents, an option I had always assumed (presumptuously, granted), was available?

Five hours later, I was wailing down the phone to my boyfriend. “She hasn’t replied…What if they won’t have us?”

A message arrived shortly afterwards.

“Of course. Although hopefully it won’t come to that.”

I love, and, more pertinently in matters of contemplating living together as adults, like my mother. But it was clear neither of us were running towards this possible reunion with a sense of joy. My parents live five minutes away from me, we see each other all the time, they are an invaluable source of support as grandparents. But I think we would all agree that, ideally, if possible, it’s best to have our own space. Lena Dunham’s unbridled joy at such parental proximity seemed, well, baffling. I decided to investigate.

Dunham describes her family as the best pals she could imagine.

Daniella*, a 36-year-old mother of two working in communications in Dublin, describes her mother as her “best mate”. “I talk to her several times a day; we’ve always gotten on very well.”

Several years ago, she and her husband, their toddler and newborn baby, moved in with her parents while waiting for their own house to be ready. What was meant to be a three-month stay turned into eight months.

“I’d say the first month was happy-go-lucky; we’d have glasses of wine together on a Friday evening, catch up on the week; it was really nice.”

But problems soon arose, all based around food.

“I think my mum has a low-key, undiagnosed eating disorder. She is always talking about losing a few pounds. And she’s gorgeous, so slim, genuinely really very attractive. But she would talk constantly about ‘this is really good, this is really healthy’.

“Or she’d appear with something she’d describe as naughty; ‘let’s have a naughty piece of lasagne’. I had a history of an eating disorder when I was in my twenties, and it was just so triggering for me.

“Towards the end, I was almost having a physical reaction when she’d appear with food. I felt like I was being observed every time I was eating or trying to make a meal for [my] family.”

Daniella became aware that this had been the case when she was growing up, but as a teenager she had known no different. “Tiny things that I thought were normal. Having been away living away from home for 10 years, you just see things very differently. This is not normal, to be obsessed with food all of the time.”

Like many of the people I spoke to, Daniella found it difficult to communicate with her mother over these issues.

“She just didn’t get it, which is fair enough. At the end of the day, what you’re super aware of as well is — you’re in their house, you really are a guest.”

Luckily, since they have moved out, the situation has resolved, and her good relationship with her mother has survived.

Alison* is an only child, and mother of two young sons, aged three and seven. Now in her mid-forties, she moved home in her late-twenties during the recession.

“It was pretty horrendous, to be honest. My house wasn’t a calm place to grow up in. My mam did her absolute best, but it was very authoritative parenting.”

She stayed for a year. “I regressed to being a teenager. I feel like our relationship has never changed. My mam was always the mother in charge, controller.”

Moving home was a step backwards, she explains. “I’d survived several years of travelling on my own, and then I came home to being treated like a child. If I went out at night-time, it was like, ‘Well, I won’t go asleep until you come home, so make sure you come in and say good night to me’.”

Claire*, who is 47 and grew up in Dublin, now lives with her partner. The oldest of three siblings, she had never had an easy relationship with her mother, and left home as soon as she finished school, determined to forge her own path.

“My mother had very fixed and focused ideas of what a good adult life would be. It came from wanting the best, but her best wasn’t necessarily what we wanted in our lives,” she explains.

In her twenties, she decided to buy a house with her sister, and they moved back to their mother’s house to save.

“She was absolutely thrilled that we were back. She had company in the house; my parents separated when we were quite young. I couldn’t cope; I found myself reverting to the teenager who wanted to leave home. I found it really hard to be myself, and not her daughter.”

She found her mother’s need to look after them stifling. “I didn’t want her cooking my dinner or planning her day around what time I was coming home, or what I was doing after work. I felt I was still kind of under house rules.”

As with all things mother and daughter though, these things are complicated. Claire describes her feelings of loss upon her mother’s death. “Even though the family home didn’t always give me what I wanted, unconditional love, and unconditional welcome was always there.

“The mother-daughter relationship is different,” explains psychotherapist and author of Why We Play, Joanna Fortune. Men go home to be looked after by their mother, she adds with a laugh.

“You might think you’re going to be house sharing, but you’re not,” she says of a move home as an adult.

“We all have roles that we play in our families of origin. In their mind, you are very likely still their child and you may see an oscillation between them seeking to parent you, and then getting irritable; I shouldn’t be parenting you, you’re a grown-up, why aren’t you doing this yourself?”

Before moving in, she advises having an open conversation about everyone’s expectations of the new situation.

Moving back as an adult can bring the realisation that things you thought were okay were not.

“When you are living there as a child, a teenager, even if you’re not happy with it, you may not necessarily recognise this is not okay, this is toxic. We have to have something to compare that to,” she says.

Sometimes, absenting yourself rather than trying to communicate about an issue might be the best course.

“The first thing you need to acknowledge is they are who they are, and you will not change them. The only part of that relationship that you can control is yourself,” Joanna adds. “It may be really hard to say to a parent, ‘You’re acting unacceptably’. That can take years of therapy. But you can say, ‘I’ve realised I have something to do’.”

On occasion, a move home as an adult can initiate a new, more positive chapter in the relationship between mother and daughter.

Now in her late-twenties, Fiona* moved home to the West for financial reasons when she was doing her masters in her mid-twenties, four years after she had initially moved out.

“I was completely allergic to the idea,” she laughs. “It took me a while to come around to it. We were stepping on each other’s toes, getting in each other’s space.”

She describes how she and her mother struggled to find a balance in their relationship now they were living together again, Fiona regressing to teenage habits, her mother struggling to acknowledge she was an adult now.

But the move did improve their relationship. “I’m glad now to have had the time to get that connection with her again. It reframed for me what our relationship could be; I started to acknowledge her as her own person. I think for a long time she was very much a mammy figure.”

Her mother was no longer working, and Fiona felt with more time, and less stress, her mother enjoyed her daughter being about. “Sometimes we’re a bit harsher on our mams, they’re overbearing. I feel now like I see her more as a person, which is nice.”

Louise* also found moving back as an adult transformative in terms of her relationship with her mother. Now 39 and living with her partner, the Dublin-based healthcare worker moved home aged 27, and lived there for four years, later returning for two years in her thirties.

As a child, her family home was source of trauma; Louise’s father was an alcoholic, and abusive physically and emotionally.

“Mum never told anyone what was going on, because it was the 1980s, and she was ashamed.” Her father came between her and her mother, gaslighting his daughter about her mother’s true character. “He told me she was this awful person.”

Louise moved out when she began college. Then, aged 27, she began to experience severe anxiety and depression. Her mother stepped in.

“My mum was like, ‘That’s it, I’m taking charge, you’re coming home to live with me. It’s not optional’.” Louise’s father no longer lived in the home.

“I had a completely different relationship with my mum then. I was quite lucky, in the sense that she wasn’t in my face, and I wasn’t in hers. But we’d always sit down and have a cup of tea, check in. It was really, really positive. It was a nice chance for us to have a positive relationship, to have another chance at it. To experience each other in a really safe space that we didn’t get to before. We’ve such a good relationship now.”

She would still attempt to get to the door first when the post arrived, in order to hide her online shopping, she laughs, but the experience gave her and her mother the chance to finally get to know each other.

*Names have been changed to protect privacy