Moving back in with mum: 5 women's honest accounts of what happened when they lived with their mothers as adults

Actor Lena Dunham has just built a ‘forever home’ in her parents’ backyard. But is returning to the family nest a potential minefield even for the best relationships? We talk to five women who did just that

Moving back to your parents&rsquo; home can be challenging. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand
Psychotherapist Joanna Fortune. Photo: Firechild Photography Expand

Liadan Hynes Email

"It’s been the joy of my life to build a home in my parents’ backyard,” Lena Dunham recently announced in an Instagram post.

It was accompanied by an array of pictures of her new home, and Dunham and her mother, artist Laurie Simmons, with whom she had decorated her new “forever home”, as the article in Architectural Digest described the new abode.

