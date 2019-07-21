Vogue Williams reveals clever trick for helping cover up post-partum hair loss
New Mother Vogue Williams has shared her DIY hack for helping with her post-partum hair loss.
Hair loss is a perfectly normal reaction after giving birth and hair usually returns to its former self within six to 12 months, but for some, the journey can be emotional and arudous. Vogue, who gave birth to son Theodore last October, shared a mini-tutorial on Instagram before a photoshoot, using a dark shaded bronzer along her hairline, saying: "Just covering up the bits of bald left from Theodore… great."
A number of celebrity mums have come forward to share their experiences, including Kim Kardashian and Selma Blair. Vogue has become especially vocal since becoming a mother and has spoken out in the past about 'mum shaming' in the form of her exercise regime while pregnant and her decision to stop breastfeeding after six months.
"I used to get comments off people saying, ‘I think it’s a disgrace, you need to be relaxing, you’re pregnant, you need to take the next 10 months off. But that doesn’t suit me or my lifestyle or the way I feel about myself," she told Women's Health.
"I train a lot for anxiety, it makes me feel good and I like it. There was one [article] like, ‘I pity her for having to get back into shape so quickly after a baby’, and it’s like, I didn’t have to get back into shape.
"Who am I getting back into shape for? Don’t waste your pity."
