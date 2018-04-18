This is what Kate Middleton has packed in her hospital bag - and it's very down to earth for a royal

Expectant mum Kate Middleton has her bags packed for hospital now that her due date is nearly here.

Kate Middleton has packed in her hospital bag

Kate and William’s third baby is due any day now, and the exclusive Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London is busy preparing for her arrival.

A standard room and “normal delivery package” costs £5,450 (€5,200) for the first 24 hours. This affords mum and dad a waiter who'll take their orders for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can even have afternoon tea, which is served on a three-tiered china cake stand.

A source told OK! Magazine that brother and sister Prince George and Princess Charlotte have helped Kate to pack her hospital bag, giving her some of their favourite toys to welcome their new brother or sister. Kate will reportedly bring a calming music CD, as well as her favourite aromatherapy candle and moisturizer.

She has also reportedly packed a 19th-century alabaster cameo pendant, which was gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth as a good luck charm for her two previous births. She will also reportedly take her own mother Carole’s black onyx beads with her. Black onyx is said to help emotional and physical strength and stamina.

The Lindo Wing offers complete privacy during the birthing process, and Kate will have her own en-suite room equipped with high-speed internet, radio, safe, fridge and television Kate will have plenty of space to pack photo frames of her family, which she's also reportedly bringing along.

With Kate’s due date just around the corner, she is by all accounts, ready to go!

