Rising caesarean section rate linked to age of mothers

Rising caesarean-section rates among first-time Irish mothers have been found to be strongly linked to increasing maternal age.

The findings in the new study carried out in the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital are important in the light of evidence that Irish women are choosing to defer having their first baby until later in life.

Michael Turner, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the UCD Centre for Human Reproduction at the Coombe, said there were a number of factors for the rising caesarean section rates in older mothers.

He said: "There is no single explanation for the increase in caesarean-section rates in older women, especially over 35. One is that older women are more likely to have a history of pregnancy loss or to have had treatment for infertility.

"They may be risk-averse because fertility levels decrease with age and their opportunities for childbirth in the future are less."

Prof Turner, who is one of the authors of the study along with Dr Aoife Brick, added that older women do not labour as efficiently because the uterine muscles are not as powerful.

"This is not surprising because all our muscle power decreases as we age," he explained.

He does not believe the rise in C-sections was due to a rise in women requesting the ­procedure.

"The number of women requesting a caesarean section is, in my experience, relatively low in Ireland," he said.

He added: "In general, obese women are twice as likely to have a caesarean section as non-obese women."

The study found increasing C-section rates in first-time mothers were found to be strongly associated with the trend for women waiting until later in life to start a family.

"(This) is important because of the evidence that Irish women are choosing to defer having their first baby until later in life," said the study.

Prof Turner said first-time mothers were more likely to have an emergency section, while women who had had two or more pregnancies were more likely to have an elective section, which is usually a repeat section.

He said: "There are no national guidelines for caesarean section and this is also true for other countries.

"The caesarean-section rate per se is not a concern and it is escalating in all developed countries.

"The biggest concern for WHO (World Health Organisation) is women not having a caesarean because of the absence of human resources in developing countries.

"However, there are cases where a caesarean section may (be) medically unnecessary and may be a concern."

The new study, titled 'Does maternal obesity explain trends in caesarean section rates?', has just been published in the Irish Journal of Medical Science.

Almost one in five women who delivered in the Coombe in 2017 were obese at their first antenatal visit.

Meanwhile, the HSE's newly published Perinatal Statistics Report found the number of first-time mothers in Ireland over the age of 35 has nearly doubled in recent years.

One in four of first births were to women aged 35 years or older in 2017 compared to 14pc in 2008.

In 2017, just over three out of 10 of single live births were delivered by caesarean section while 54pc of women ­delivered spontaneously.

