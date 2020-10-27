Raising a ‘theybie’: What does Emily Ratajkowski need to know about gender-neutral parenting?

As a model who has spoken out about body image, sexual harassment and objectification, Emily Ratajkowski has come up against plenty of gender bias in her time.

Yet when she announced her first pregnancy this week, a few eyebrows were raised when she made public her plans to raise the child as gender neutral.

When asked about the baby’s sex, Emily wrote in an essay for Vogue: “We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.

“The truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Picture: Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Picture: Instagram

“I don’t like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies,” Emily added. “I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realise that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born.”

She’s certainly not the first high-profile person to take this approach to parenting. Angelina Jolie, P!nk, Megan Fox, Kate Hudson and Russell Brand have all decided to do something similar, with the latter saying before his daughter Mabel was born: “We don’t know the gender - I may not even ever impose a gender upon it, let the child grow up and be the whatever the hell it is, never tell it there is such a concept.”

Singer Paloma Faith announced in late 2016 that she had chosen not to publicly reveal the name or sex of her child, and noted that she wanted to avoid pressure on the child’s own gender, saying: “I just want them to be who they want to be.” Earlier this year, she said that her quotes were misunderstood. Of her child, who was born female, Faith says: “True, I don’t encourage gender rigidity with toys, but really, I was traumatised by the birth and protective of our privacy. I wanted her to develop into herself before the world decided who she was. I felt like a lioness.”

Much has already been said about the effects of gender expectations on children, imposed almost immediately when they are born. Little girls are told that they are pretty or have lovely hair, therefore impressing on them that their physical value is their the most important one. Little boys don’t have it much easier if they’re being told that dolls are for girls and ‘big boys’ are, as age-old conceits about gender dictate, tough and strong. When we adhere to these ideas, it’s easy to see where little ones eventually lose out.

“Girls are warned of risk more than boys and studies back that up,” says Joanna Fortune, author of the 15-Minute Parenting series of books. “We encourage boys to face fear and girls to avoid it. We gender children’s clothes. We know that babies eventually start to show a preference for gendered toys. They’ve effectively been born into a colour-coded world, and it’s not mindful. We don’t even know we’re doing it.”

Allowing your children to be who they want to be is pretty much the first cornerstone of good parenting. Yet childcare experts note that anyone planning to raise their child without a gender may well be in for a major challenge.

“You would hopefully stay in a non-judgmental place and not impress your own expectations and thoughts upon the child, but that’s essentially an impossibility,” says parenting expert and author Val Mullally. “If you look at the child’s main stages of development, say between the ages of 3 and 7, a sense of identity is huge. If your child senses that some subjects are taboo and they can’t talk about them with Dad and Mum, that becomes a problem too.”

Laura Erskine, parenting expert with BabyDoc Club social parenting community, agrees that raising your child to be gender neutral requires a very big commitment for parents.

“It is not just about giving your child the freedom to be who they want to be, it is about consciously challenging every societal norm surrounding gender,” she explains. “That starts when you name your child right through to the clothes, toys and extra-curricular activities they are exposed to.

“We cannot hope to influence gender neutrality in all of these situations however we can promote diversity, challenge norms and actively encourage our children to follow their talents, passions and desires whatever direction they may take them.

“Raising a gender-neutral child should be more about removing constraints imposed by gender than actively discouraging your little girl from choosing pink or playing with dolls,” Erskine suggests. “Some might believe being gender neutral is a fad or even attention seeking, but since the fluidity in gender identification now exhibited by young children and teens is now socially acceptable, it is more about allowing your child to be the best version of themselves.”

Fortune makes a distinction between intending to raise a gender-neutral child, and then adopting a gender-neutral approach to parenting.

“Raising a gender-neutral child can be problematic and it’s incredibly difficult, as the wider world might not do the same,” she says.

“Gender-neutral parenting means that you are giving them a wide range of opportunities and experiences, and giving them the freedom to explore the idea of gender without judgement.

“How I understand the phrase is that parents want to raise their children to be or do anything that they want, and that can only be a good thing,” she says. “I think this approach starts with being reflective as a parent — ‘how was I raised? How did I experience gender bias? How was I conditioned to engage with the world, and what would I like to change within that?’” Fortune adds.

“The first step is to encourage strength of character, instill confidence and build resilience,” says Erskine. “To challenge gender and societal norms you need to be fearless, you need to teach your child not to allow society to tell him or her what is expected of them because of their gender.

“And as their parent, you need to expose them to more choice and opportunity in how they choose to express themselves through play, sport, fashion and career. It requires a big effort in conscious parenting.”

Anyone considering a gender-neutral parenting approach, Mullally says, would do best to initially take the child’s lead.

“Have all sorts of toys available,” she advises. “The key thing is also dress. We put girls in these dainty dresses, and we stop them having the freedom to play around in the mud — stuff we automatically let little boys do.

“In terms of books, there has been a lot of gender bias in books from an earlier generation, even in fairy tales. Rather than trying to change the story, it’s more helpful to discuss, ‘well, what do you think of that?’ What you’re doing is challenging the status quo in a gentle, loving way.”

“If your little one is saying things like, ‘he’s a boy and I’m a girl’, open the conversation up to hear what they have to say.”

Breaking down gender biases can be as simple as greeting a child in a different way: “Instead of saying ‘oh, you have pretty hair’ or ‘look at those strong arms’, ask them what book they are reading instead,” suggests Fortune. “No matter what gender they are, kids really love to share the things that excite them.”