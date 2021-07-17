| 13.7°C Dublin

‘Quadruplets gifted us an instant family, but I will never forget their older brother’

Lorraine Cusack with her quadruplets, Erin, Nathan, Eve and Cooper Byrne (seven months) at home in Ballycullen, Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin.

Lorraine Cusack with her quadruplets, Erin, Nathan, Eve and Cooper Byrne (seven months) at home in Ballycullen, Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin.

Laura Lynott

She was provided with an ‘instant family’ as the mother of quadruplets in December last year, but Lorraine Cusack (35) will ensure the children know all about their older brother, dubbed the ‘fifth quad’, who tragically died at birth.

Ms Cusack, from Ballycullen, south Dublin, gave birth to Erin, Eve, Nathan and Cooper just 11 months after baby Dylan died at the same hospital, the Coombe.

Dylan died from meconium aspiration, which happens when an infant breathes in amniotic fluid and meconium. It is one of the leading causes of severe birth injuries in Ireland, occurring in about 5pc of births.

