‘Quadruplets gifted us an instant family, but I will never forget their older brother’

She was provided with an ‘instant family’ as the mother of quadruplets in December last year, but Lorraine Cusack (35) will ensure the children know all about their older brother, dubbed the ‘fifth quad’, who tragically died at birth.

Ms Cusack, from Ballycullen, south Dublin, gave birth to Erin, Eve, Nathan and Cooper just 11 months after baby Dylan died at the same hospital, the Coombe.

Dylan died from meconium aspiration, which happens when an infant breathes in amniotic fluid and meconium. It is one of the leading causes of severe birth injuries in Ireland, occurring in about 5pc of births.

“Nathan’s middle name is Dylan,” she said.

“We refer to Dylan as the fifth quad, they are like Irish quintuplets.

“Dylan’s photo is on the mantelpiece and they will always know they had a big brother.

“We had planned to do something to mark the anniversary of Dylan’s death but this year we were in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Coombe, visiting his sister, Eve.

“I looked at it in a positive light because the NICU is where Dylan died but he also lived in the Coombe.

“I was thankful to be there and feel close to him on the anniversary.”

Ms Cusack and her husband, Johnny Byrne (39), went from devastation after the death of Dylan to elation when they learned of the pregnancy less than four months later.

“We have this amazing life we never thought we’d have,” she said.

“When people heard they were quads, they said they’d be great craic.

“And it will be. We have this instant family that will go from wearing nappies together, to school together.

“We’ll all be together, through all of that. It will be this amazing life, we feel completely privileged.

“After the death of Dylan, the future felt so grim, it was so hard to feel hopeful. All we see now is a future full of hope.”

Ms Cusack, who works for an online company, said she was grateful for the quieter time in lockdowns as it allowed the couple to get to grips with parenting four small babies.

Her husband, a painter decorator, was on hand 24-7 and she said it made adjusting much easier. The couple rapidly set about developing a “military” type operation to get the quads into sleeping and feeding patterns.

And the plan has worked out well, with the seven-month-olds napping at periods in the day and managing 10 to 11 hours sleep a night, giving their parents a chance to recharge.

“We get a decent night’s sleep, so we’re ready for anything in the day,” she said.

“If there was just one baby and they weren’t sleeping at night, that would be very difficult.

“So we know we’re lucky, once we get them down, they’re asleep within 15 to 20 minutes.

“The kids are great, we’re just starting to come out of the baby phase. They’re seven-and-a-half months old now and they’re really big and interactive.

“We didn’t have any other experience of parenting, this is all we know. So, we got used to it straight away.”

The babies, who were born two weeks premature, left the NICU in a routine, “so that really helped”, she said.

“We stick to the routine like military precision – we have to. If one baby sleeps later than the others, we have to wake them up.

“You adjust, but the four of them usually stick to routine.”

The quads rise at 7.30am or 8am for their breakfast and then have a bottle at 9.45am. _t’s nap time at 10.30am until noon or 12.30pm.

After 12.30pm, the infants have lunch and then they are on to the next bottle at 2.15pm. Then it’s nap time again from 3pm until 4.30pm or 5pm.

Dinner time is at 6pm, before the four babies get their last bottle at 8pm and they are down at 9pm for the night.

The “challenge” of sticking to the routine is, difficult to plan around but it is all worth it, she said.

“You don’t realise you spend so many years of your life thinking ‘will this happen?’” she said.

“It took me a year to get pregnant with Dylan, then I got pregnant so easily but there was such a tragic outcome.

“He was one of the 5pc (who develop meconium aspiration) and you never think you’ll fall into it.

“You never know what life has in store for you.

“You can go from the highest high to the lowest lows in quick time.

“I’m extremely grateful for all we have. It can be hard with four babies at times but we never get upset or angry, we are so thankful for them.

“We never thought we’d have four babies, but they’re our everything.”