‘People spread rumours I had special powers’: Louise Brown – the first IVF baby – turns 44

Last month, Louise Brown’s teenage son, Cameron, came home from school in a state of high mortification.

His science teacher was using a picture of the 15-year-old boy and his mother to illustrate a lesson on fertility treatments – and the youngster was far from impressed.

Even more embarrassing was when the teacher offered that Louise, herself, could take the class and teach the kids about what it was like to be the first baby in the world born thanks to in vitro fertilisation – IVF treatment.

“I said, ‘no, you’re alright, thanks’,” said Louise, grimacing.

“She was obviously a good bit younger than me and she said: ‘Oh, I’ve learned all about you and it’s fascinating’ and I said ‘although I’ve had it all my life, you probably know the right technical terms more than I do so you can carry on and take the lesson, right?’”

Louise’s birthday next week marks 44 years of being in the spotlight due to her extraordinary status – part honour, part burden, perhaps – and some of that inevitable attention has now shifted onto Cameron. Louise’s younger son, nine-year-old Aidan has, so far, escaped, she revealed.

“I think it’s because he’s (Cameron) my first and obviously back when I was born it was pictures of me when I was a baby, and now my children are included, but it’s only Cameron so far,” she said.

The English woman says she knows no different than having been a “landmark” baby, in the vanguard of 10 million IVF births worldwide and counting, with all the attention that has followed her ever since.

‘My mum did the unknown. She didn’t have any idea what it was going to lead to’

The Petri dish in which she was conceived is an exhibit at the Science Museum in London, while she regularly speaks at conferences and events as far away as China and Japan.

She had travelled to Dublin from her home in Bristol to pay a visit to Therapie Fertility, in Carrickmines, yesterday, marking the first anniversary of the new state-of-the-art clinic which last month welcomed its first baby, Blayne, who was born to his proud parents, Tara and Trev McFoster.

The deaths of Louise’s parents, John and Lesley Brown, some years ago, and also of the pioneering medics, Robert Edwards and Patrick Steptoe, who were behind her successful birth, have left her with a sense of the importance of carrying the torch for IVF awareness.

Her message to couples who are contemplating the first steps towards IVF is “not to be frightened of it”. “My mum did the unknown. She didn’t have any idea what it was going to lead to. I think she’d be proud of what it has done.”

She is particularly keen to address the need for affordability of the procedure for couples, saying: “Not everyone can afford it and the doctors wanted it to be for everybody, not just for the rich and famous.”

Her parents were “quite poor” when they got together and had been sleeping rough in a railway carriage, she said. They had been trying for a baby for nine years before Lesley went to a gynaecologist who knew of the work that Steptoe and Edwards were doing.

Ireland one of only three developed countries that gives no public funding for IVF

She wrote a letter which led to Lesley and John being invited for an interview and the couple were accepted onto the trial.

The IVF itself was free – though there was a charge of £500 for Lesley to have her fallopian tubes removed – a bill the couple only managed to pay after John won money on the football pools.

Dr John Kennedy, medical director of the Therapie Fertility clinic, said Ireland is one of only three developed countries which gives no public funding for IVF and, as a result, believes “hundreds if not thousands” of couples here are missing out on the chance of finding out if the procedure could help them to have a family, with the cost-of-living crisis causing further financial strain in this respect.

He believes our failure to fund IVF is a relic of our recent history, pointing out: “There are still plenty of medical institutions in Ireland where there is a degree of religious input and oversight.”

And while there have been extensive conversations in recent times about the public funding model for fertility treatment in Ireland, nothing is worked out and a “dollar value” has not been assigned to it.

Louise Brown pictured shortly after she became the world's first 'test tube' baby

Louise Brown pictured shortly after she became the world's first 'test tube' baby

“We didn’t pump money into this sector in the good times when the country was awash with money so now there’s a myriad of excuses for why we wouldn’t do it,” Dr Kennedy said.

“It’s an aspirational, notional thing,” he said, adding that his fear is that it will take “ages” to work out the details.

Back in 1978, Time magazine quipped that Louise Brown’s arrival was “the most awaited birth in perhaps 2,000 years”.

It was only half in jest.

A couple of days before she was born, there was a bomb scare in the hospital that Louise now believes was rung in by the press in a rock-bottom attempt to get pictures of her mother.

“Her name had been leaked but they didn’t have a picture so they did a bomb scare, thinking that they would bring her out the front but they didn’t – they took her out the back and there were tunnels, I think, at the back of the hospital – so they didn’t get the pictures anyway.”

The press often camped outside the family’s door and, on one occasion, Louise’s grandmother, then in her 70s, turned around and told them: “Why don’t you just leave them alone?”

It was at the age of four, just a few days before starting school, that her mother tried to prepare her for the inevitable questions by telling her that she had been born “a little bit different to other people”.

She showed her the video of Louise’s birth by C-section, which the little girl had found “a bit much”.

The video had been filmed “by the government” which had to obtain a special licence to film the birth.

Even back then, the conspiracy theorists were out in force, claiming that there would be something wrong with Louise, and when tests proved this untrue, they turned their focus towards spreading theories that she had “special powers” and could “move things with her mind”.

“I’d like if I had special powers,” she said. “I’d love to be able to fly.”