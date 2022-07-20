| 14.5°C Dublin

‘People spread rumours I had special powers’: Louise Brown – the first IVF baby – turns 44

The world&rsquo;s first IVF baby Louise Brown, who was born in 1978, outside the Thérapie Fertility in Carrickmines. Photo: Jason Clarke Expand

Last month, Louise Brown’s teenage son, Cameron, came home from school in a state of high mortification.

His science teacher was using a picture of the 15-year-old boy and his mother to illustrate a lesson on fertility treatments – and the youngster was far from impressed.

