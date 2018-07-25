'No book will ever describe the smell of a nappy' - Hilarious Irish dad of twins on his first year with 'two little hurricanes'

On 15th June 2017 my first daughter was born. I felt joy, panic, nausea and relief all at the same time. I didn’t have much time to dwell on it, because nine minutes later my second daughter was born. From that point on, I was fourth in command. I am now reluctant to get a dog for fear of slipping further down the hierarchy.

I was so proud on our drive home from the hospital. Our maiden voyage. Baby on Board sticker proudly displayed on the back window. The speed limit was never in danger of being reached, but we weren’t in a hurry.

When we arrived home my sister-in-law had decorated the house with balloons and stocked up on groceries for us. I took a photo of the girls lying on swivel chair we have in our living room. I told Rachel that I’d take a photo of them in that chair every year on their birthday and make a slideshow or photo album with it – maybe to present to them on their 21st birthday?

Thirteen months later – I haven’t taken the 1st birthday photo. My brain, it appears, has stopped working.

Not completely though. I can still recall all of the words and actions to “The Wheels on the Bus”. That’s our go-to song whenever there is a tantrum in progress. (I really wish I had a go-to song to sing to Rachel whenever I have done something to piss her off.) But my brain has definitely malfunctioned a little. Maybe it’s in survival mode, retaining only the knowledge required for me to stay alive, and keep my family alive.

I used to be Ger, husband-of-one, and I often found ways to struggle in that role.

Now I’ve added dad-of-two to my CV. And after one year, these are some of my observations of this role:

The Immaculate Preconceptions:

We bought a lovely cot, large enough for the girls to share. I imagined them lying in it, holding hands as they slept quietly, with one baby’s light breaths reassuring the other.

But our girls had another idea. They set their sights on the king-sized bed that I used to share with Rachel. Luckily for me, I was allowed to sleep in a single bed pushed up against my old bed.

Time for a change:

During Rachel’s pregnancy, our house was lost under a sea of baby books, which were very helpful. But a book can’t describe the smell of a nappy. This is something that needs to be experienced, first-hand. I would conservatively estimate that I have changed close to two thousand nappies in year one. But there are one or two of those nappies that actually changed me, if you know what I mean.

Questions and Answers:

“Are they good sleepers?”

This is a question that I have been asked so often. The mistake I made at the start was to answer this question honestly. It just leads to misery – me fighting back tears as a complete stranger in the shopping centre explains to me exactly what I am doing wrong with my two babies - two unique and wonderful personalities that she has never set eyes on before.

Now I have a default response to this question: “Yes”, with a smile, while trying to stop my bottom lip from quivering.

Sleep Envy:

Sleep deprivation just makes everything more difficult. It is especially difficult to hear stories from parents of babies who “sleep through the night”.

I once had murderous rage towards a man who came to fix our Sky box. Instead of just doing that job, he also told me that his babies sleep twelve hours per night, without exception, and have done since they were three or four months old. I thought about putting him to sleep, but I really wanted the TV fixed. And I was quite tired.

Style icon:

Some parenting duties quickly become second nature. Good fashion sense isn’t one of them. Whenever I dress the girls, Rachel gets up a bit later and re-dresses them into outfits that actually go together. I am showing no signs of improvement so she has started to leave the outfits ready the night before. Impossible to go wrong, you would think. Their hair has also being growing at an alarming rate. Are there any online courses in styling girls’ hair out there?

Lessons learned:

When we look back now we can’t really remember how difficult it was during the first couple of months. I vaguely recall people talking to me and saying words like ‘routine’. But I remember the important bits. I remember coming home from work after a busy day and sitting on the couch with two tiny babies sleeping on my chest. I remember Sadhbh farting so loudly she made herself laugh. I remember Bláithín shouting so loudly she made Sadhbh cry. I feel privileged to have been allowed front row seats to the first year of two little hurricanes. Bring on the terrible twos and the threenage era!

