Jessie Ware has become a mother for the second time after giving birth in her living room.

'Last night I gave birth in my living room' - Singer-songwriter Jessie Ware celebrates 'beautiful baby boy'

The singer-songwriter, 34, announced her baby news on Instagram by posting a candid photo of herself breastfeeding her son in the moments after his birth.

She wrote: “Last night I gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in my living room.

“I couldn’t have done it without the MOST fantastic NHS Homerton Homebirthing team: Francine, Annie and Roisin.”

She said that the “level of care and kindness they offered us was incredible” and added: “Once again I’m reminded how much we should cherish our special NHS.”

Ware and husband Sam Burrows – her childhood sweetheart – are also parents to a daughter, who was born in September 2016.

The music star has released three top 10 albums, including her Mercury-nominated 2012 debut Devotion, and she has been nominated for several Brit Awards, including British female solo artist on more than one occasion.

In Ireland, the National Maternity Hospital and University Hospital Waterford offer a very limited home birth service to low-risk women.

In addition to this, home births are provided through a HSE National Domiciliary Service, which is available to eligible expectant mothers. The service is provided by Self-Employed Community Midwives (SECM) on behalf of the HSE. The HSE pays the SECM directly for the home birth service given to a mother.

Press Association