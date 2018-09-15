Kathryn Thomas reveals why she went back to work 'a lot sooner' than she expected after birth of baby Ellie

Kathryn Thomas has revealed why she returned to work "a lot sooner" than she had expected to following the birth of her baby Ellie.

Kathryn (39) and her fiance Padraig McLaughlin welcomed their first child in March this year and she returned to work to fill in for Ray D'Arcy on his RTE Radio 1 show in August.

Speaking to The Irish Daily Mail's You magazine, the Operation Transformation presenter revealed that things have "been going great" and Ellie is a "really good baby".

"I know how lucky we are because I have a couple of friends who's had really tough times with babies with colic or they don't sleep. But so far she's really chilled out and doing everything she should be," she said.

Kathryn Thomas with baby daughter Ellie. Picture: Instagram

The new mum also revealed that Ellie has been sleeping 12 hours a night since she was ten weeks old.

"I know that there are probably mothers out there who won't want to hear that, and I get that, but it's the truth. I just know how lucky we are because I just know without sleep that things would change completely, but so far so good," she said.

Kathryn with fiancé Padraig McLoughlin

She added that this is why she went back to work "a lot sooner than I thought I would".

Following her stint on Radio 1, it was announced that Kathryn would take over the presenting role on the new, revamped Ireland's Fittest Family as previous presenter Mairead Ronan has just had a second baby, a baby girl named Bonnie.

She also denied that she will take over from Amanda Byram as co-presenter on Dancing With the Stars as she is busy with the TV shows and also her own wellness bootcamp business, Pure Results Bootcamp.

Kathryn is hosting a one day event, KT Fit Fix, about food and fitness on September 30 at The Pavillion, Leopardstown Racecourse.

