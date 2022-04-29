‘It’s so disappointing to hear politicians speaking negatively on surrogacy’ – model mum Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison has said it is “disappointing” to hear politicians using negative language about surrogacy when they have not been through the process themselves.

Ms Davison had her first child through surrogacy after enduring 14 consecutive miscarriages over the course of two years.

She said that her family had ensured they were engaging ethically with a surrogate in Ukraine.

The model and author was speaking after TDs and politicians were warned not to cause hurt when questioning witnesses appearing before an Oireachtas committee on international surrogacy.

A meeting of the committee last week descended into chaos following a row between politicians, after a senator told same sex couples and people with fertility problems who were appearing before the committee that she did not believe it was “everyone’s right to have a child” and that surrogacy was “harmful, it’s exploitative and it’s unethical”.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion, and I’m definitely an advocate for debate.

“But it is disappointing to hear negative language used, especially perhaps if you haven’t been through the process yourself,” Ms Davison said.

“We were in a situation where surrogacy was given as our only option to have a baby. Surrogacy isn’t a choice you make lightly.

“It’s challenging financially, physically, emotionally.”

Ms Davison said that the Ukrainian woman who carried her eldest child is “very much involved in the whole process, and I’m still very much in touch with her”.

“We made sure that she was medically and legally protected at every stage of the journey.

“And I am confident that she was.

“And I’m confident that she did it because she wanted to help another family” Ms Davison told a Women’s Health Conference, organised by Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers, yesterday.

She said she would like to see more positive language used around surrogacy, “respectful is the word”.

Jennifer Whitmore, chair of the committee on international surrogacy, said at a meeting yesterday that politicians had only been given three months to examine an issue that is socially, emotionally and legally complex.

“And there are many strongly held views about this topic. And I do believe that each of us have much to learn about the issue in general,” Ms Whitmore said. She said TDs and senators were “privileged” to be able to grapple with an issue that many other countries had failed to address.

“With our privilege comes a responsibility.

“Not only do we have a responsibility to thoroughly examine the issue, we have a responsibility to deal with this issue in a respectful manner.

“I would ask members to be mindful of the fact that many of the witnesses that we have invited in as a committee have been on very difficult or long journeys to get to this point,” Ms Whitmore said.

She asked politicians to ask their questions in a “respectful” manner that does not cause hurt.

Last week, Sharon Keogan, an independent senator, was asked to leave an Oireachtas committee considering international surrogacy.

It came after she told same sex couples and people with fertility problems who were appearing before the committee that she did not believe that it was “everyone’s right to have a child”.

Shortly afterwards, a row broke out between Lynn Ruane, the independent senator, and Ms Keogan.

Ms Ruane said Ms Keogan had a “personal bigotry” against surrogacy which Ms Keogan rejected.

“I think you’ll find that you are, and you should, I think maybe you should also check your Christian values,” Ms Ruane said.

“You’re crude, and you’re cold.”

Shortly after the meeting, Ms Keogan took issue with the comments made against her.

In a letter to Ms Whitmore, chair of the committee, Ms Keogan said she “strongly” disagreed with claims that she had used inflammatory language.

Speaking to politicians at the start of a meeting yesterday, Ms Whitmore said she would also “treat each other with respect”.

“I will not stand over name calling or religious references in the chamber,” Ms Whitmore said.