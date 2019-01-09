Irish city named ‘breastfeeding-friendly’ capital as 73 businesses get behind campaign

Limerick has become Ireland’s ‘breastfeeding-friendly’ capital as part of a new campaign, the first of its kind in the country.

Some 73 Limerick businesses – including hotels, shops, and restaurants - and organisations, sports clubs and churches have signed up for the campaign.

Limerick city and county council launched the 'We’re Breastfeeding Friendly' project with the HSE and Healthy Ireland three months ago.

The aim of the campaign is to improve the health and wellbeing of breastfeeding mothers, babies and their families.

The initiative is expected to be rolled out in other counties soon.

Cllr James Collins, Limerick’s mayor said: "This campaign is really about supporting our mothers, children and families. It was never intended as a breastfeeding promotion campaign but rather a campaign focusing on making sure the environment around babies and mothers makes breastfeeding as normal and comfortable as it should be.”

Meanwhile, Mo Foley Walsh, co-ordinator of Healthy Limerick, said “It is a testament to the community of Limerick that this exciting initiative has been successful and that it will now be rolled out in other counties thanks to Healthy Ireland.”

In order to be designated “breastfeeding friendly”, breastfeeding must be acceptable in all areas of organisation’s premises, all staff members and volunteers must be supportive, and mothers breastfeeding in the premises will never be asked to move to another area or stop breastfeeding.

The public are made aware of participation through the display of a “We’re Breastfeeding Friendly” window sticker.

Online Editors