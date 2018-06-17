'If it doesn't work then I'm not putting pressure on myself' - Vogue Williams on breastfeeding
Vogue Williams has said she hopes to breastfeed her baby, but won't put pressure on herself 'if it doesn't work'.
Due to give birth in August to her baby boy with Spencer Matthews, the model, DJ, and TV presenter says, like many first-time mums-to-be that she will "give it a go in general".
Speaking to the Irish Mail on Sunday, she said, "I'm going to try breastfeeding but again I don't think it works for everybody.
"If it works for me then I'll do it for three or four months if I can - but if it doesn't work then I'm not putting pressure on myself. I don't think any new mum needs to put pressure on herself.
"I'll not be going on Mumsnet. I wasn't breastfed and I turned out all right! I will give it a go in general."
Vogue and Spencer, who were reportedly married last weekend in Scotland, are on the countdown to the baby's arrival, with Vogue revealing that she will try hypnobirthing techniques to help her through labour.
She is hoping for a natural birth but is not ruling out an epidural. The expectant mum also said that Spencer will be at the "upper end" during the birth.
"Oh, I think the upper end is advisable for any parter. I don't even want to see what happens down there," she said.
Online Editors
